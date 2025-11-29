NCS maps out plans to eradicate age cheating

Bayelsa Hosts 2028 Sports Festival, Kaduna To Stage 2030 Games

The National Council on Sports has approved sweeping reforms targeted at sanitising the country’s sporting system, including tough penalties for age cheating, compulsory insurance for athletes, and the introduction of a new tier of national competition to strengthen the talent pipeline.

The resolutions were contained in a communiqué issued yesterday at the end of the 2025 National Council on Sports meeting held in Calabar, Cross River State.

A major highlight of the meeting was the Council’s approval of strict sanctions to combat age cheating, which it described as a threat to the integrity of Nigerian sports.

Under the new directive, athletes found guilty will face immediate disqualification, withdrawal of medals and rankings, and suspensions ranging from one to two years, while repeat offenders risk permanent ineligibility.

Coaches and officials implicated in age manipulation will also face disciplinary measures, including licence suspension, removal from duty, and possible permanent disqualification. States whose teams are found to have engaged in organised age fraud will be fined N10 million, with all results annulled and officials potentially facing criminal charges.

In another significant policy shift, the Council approved the establishment of the National Intermediate Games (NIG) for athletes aged 17–20. The new competition is expected to bridge the developmental gap between the National Youth Games (NYG) and the National Sports Festival (NSF), providing a structured pathway for emerging talents.

Lagos State will host the maiden edition in 2026.

To safeguard athletes and officials, the Council directed that all contingents participating in NSC-organised competitions, including the NYG, NIG, and NSF, must have centralised and verifiable insurance coverage before participation. It said the measure would address emerging risks and ensure proper protection during national competitions.

The meeting also adopted the development of the Nigeria Anti-Doping Policy, reaffirming that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has certified Nigeria as fully compliant with global anti-doping rules, allowing the nation’s athletes to compete internationally without sanctions.

The Nigeria Anti-Doping Centre has also been approved as the coordinating agency for doping control in the country.

As part of efforts to grow the sports economy under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the Council approved an expanded membership structure that brings key public and private-sector institutions, including the CBN, FIRS, BOI, NNPC Limited, NBS, NDIC, and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, into the National Council on Sports to strengthen policy implementation and align with economic realities.

The Council also announced Bayelsa State as host of the 2028 National Sports Festival, while Kaduna State will host the 2030 edition. It further commended Enugu State’s ongoing preparations for the 2026 Festival and Lagos State for accepting to host the next meeting of the Council.