NFF reignites Nigeria’s World Cup hopes, petitions FIFA, alleges DR Congo breached rules

Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup remain alive following a formal protest lodged by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) against the Democratic Republic of Congo over alleged breaches of player eligibility rules.

The Super Eagles were eliminated in November after losing to DR Congo on penalties in the African playoff round. However, questions have since arisen regarding the eligibility of several Congolese players who featured in that match. Reports suggest that up to six players may not have completed the full nationality switch process required under FIFA regulations.

Central to the allegations is the claim that the players did not formally renounce their previous citizenships, a requirement under Congolese law, which does not recognise dual nationality. Further concerns have been raised about players holding European passports and being over the age of 21, circumstances that could place them in breach of FIFA’s eligibility rules.

Confirming Nigeria’s position, the NFF Secretary General, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, disclosed that a petition has been submitted to FIFA challenging the participation of the players.

“We’re waiting. The Congolese rules say you cannot have a dual citizenship or nationality. Wan-Bissaka has a European passport; there are some of them that have French passports, some of them Dutch passports. The rules are very clear, and we have submitted our petition,” he said.

Sanusi explained that FIFA’s clearance of the players was based on documentation provided by DR Congo, but Nigeria believes the process may have been compromised.

“That’s why FIFA cleared them. FIFA rules say once you have passports of your country, you’re eligible, as far as FIFA is concerned, they are eligible and that’s why they were cleared. But right now, our concern is that FIFA was deceived into clearing them. It is not the responsibility of FIFA to ensure that the regulations of Congo are followed. FIFA goes by its own regulations, and it was on the basis of what was submitted to FIFA that they cleared them. What we are saying is that it was fraudulent,” he added.

The matter is now before FIFA, which will determine whether DR Congo breached eligibility rules. Should Nigeria’s petition succeed, the Super Eagles could be reinstated into contention for the Intercontinental Playoffs scheduled to take place in Mexico in March 2026, provided the fixtures have not already been played.

The development has rekindled hope among Nigerian supporters who had resigned themselves to missing out on the World Cup following the defeat in November. The outcome of FIFA’s investigation will be decisive in determining whether Nigeria’s campaign can be revived.