Egypt FA seeks NFF’s assurance, commitment as friendly gets new date

The Egyptian Football Association has contacted the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to clarify its stance on the international friendly between the Pharaohs and the Super Eagles ahead of the Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The test game, earlier scheduled to be held on December 14, has been shifted to December 16 following FIFA’s ruling that clubs are not obliged to release their players for the AFCON later than December 15. But the North Africans have been worried by reports that Nigeria may cancel the game on the behest of Super Eagles Europe-based players, who said that one day is not enough for them to arrive in Cairo and prepare for the game.

A source at the NFF told The Guardian yesterday that the federation is trying to get most of the players ready for the game as it sees it as a crucial part of the team’s preparation for the AFCON.

“Although FIFA gave December 15 as a date for clubs to release their players, we believe that we can still reach an agreement with some of the clubs to allow their players to join us earlier than that.

“Already, Coach Eric Chelle and his backroom, as well as some members of the NFF staff, are set to leave for Cairo. I don’t know if December 14 is still feasible, but they leave once everything becomes clearer,” the source, who pleaded anonymity, said.

He said that the game against Egypt and one other with a yet-to-be-named opponent will aid Chelle to assess some of the new players in his 55-man provisional squad ahead of naming his final team for the competition.

The game against Egypt will be held at the Cairo International Stadium from 7.00 p.m. Nigerian time.

Nigeria is drawn in Group C against Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania, with their games to be held in Fez.

Meanwhile, the Pharaohs started their final preparation for the AFCON on Sunday, ahram.org.eg reported.

Last week, Egypt coach Hossam Hassan named a 28-man preliminary squad for AFCON, with Pyramids FC players and the six foreign-based players yet to join the camp after ending their commitments with their clubs on December 15.

The seven-time African champions, Egypt, who are seeking their first continental title since 2010, were drawn in Group B in the prestigious tournament alongside South Africa, Angola, and Zimbabwe.

The Pharaohs reached the African Cup final in both 2017 and 2021, losing to Cameroon and Senegal, respectively.