NFF warns firm over ambush marketing of Super Eagles’ sponsorship rights

The marketing partner of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Pamodzi Sports Marketing Company, has issued a strong warning to telecommunication firms to stop ambushing the sponsorship rights that belong to MTN Nigeria.



He reaffirmed that MTN Nigeria is the exclusive official communications partner and sponsor of the NFF and all of Nigeria’s national football teams.



According to the Managing Director, Padmodzi Sports Marketing, Mike Itemuagbor, this deal gives MTN the sole rights to use the teams, including the Super Eagles, for promotions, advertising, marketing, and other commercial activities, as well as players’ image rights.



Itemuagbor said that Pamodzi is unhappy that one telecommunications outfit has been trying to benefit from the Super Eagles without paying for sponsorship and has continued to link its products and services to the team.



He said: “The Super Eagles’ impressive outing and the inherent potentials shown at the 35th Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco have endeared them to Nigerians and corporate citizens who have been identifying with the team.” Pamodzi added that the firm’s activities around the Super Eagles at AFCON 2025 were aimed at raising their brand awareness without the proper rights, which they described as unethical and unlawful.



“This is unlawful, and Pamodzi, as the agency responsible for the implementation of the rights between MTN Nigeria and the NFF, will not watch the abuse of the rights MTN Nigeria has paid for.”



Pamodzi stressed that the rights given to MTN Nigeria are exclusive and the NFF has not and will not give similar rights to any other company in relation to its products and services. The promotional, advertising, and marketing rights granted to MTN Nigeria cover the products stated in the contract. MTN Nigeria and the NFF signed a three-year renewable contract in 2023, making MTN Nigeria the official communications partner and sponsor of all of Nigeria’s national football teams.”