Niger United outlast COAS Shooters as games enter Matchday Seven

Niger United survived a fierce late rally from COAS Shooters to claim a narrow 32–31 victory on Matchday 6 of the Ardova Handball Premier League 2025 Phase 2 at the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Yaba, Lagos yesterday.

With no women’s games on the schedule, the focus was fully on the men’s fixtures and the explosive contest saw Niger United take command early, heading into the break with a 22–16 advantage.

But COAS Shooters roared back in the second half, cutting the deficit to a single goal in the dying moments. Niger United, however, held their nerves and defended stoutly to secure a crucial win in their push up the standings.

De-Defenders opened the day with a composed 25–19 victory over Tojemarine Academy, maintaining control throughout after establishing a 13–10 first-half lead.

Safety Shooters produced the most emphatic performance of the round, dismantling Benue Buffaloes 47–21. They dominated from the start, racing to a 22–11 cushion at halftime before extending their lead with relentless attacking play.

Rima Strikers also impressed, powering past Lagos Seasiders 36–26. The Caliphate team were sharp in transition and solid in defence, building on their 20–15 halftime lead to secure a commanding victory.

Action resumes today at both the Rowe Park Sports Centre and the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Institute of Sports, Surulere.