Nigeria shines at African board games convention

Nigeria has achieved a major milestone in indigenous board gaming, earning continental recognition as seven homegrown creators showcased innovative games at the 2025 African Board Games Convention (AB Con).

The 9th edition of AB Con brought together game developers, publishers, and enthusiasts from across Africa to explore new ideas.

Kenechukwu Ogbuagu, Founder of AB Con, noted the remarkable growth of the event since its 2016 debut, highlighting the increase from two creators to several more, reflecting Africa’s rising innovation in gaming.

Ogbuagu said the convention aims to promote African-made games among the younger generation and expand beyond traditional foreign titles like chess, Scrabble, and Monopoly.

He stated, “The convention has grown for nine years, and it shows Africans love games. We are supporting indigenous ideas so African games can take their rightful place.

This was the first Nigerian tournament blending written tests with board play.

Our goal is to raise thinkers, not just competitors.”

Oto-Obong Mendie, Welfare Director of the Chess Players Association of Nigeria, praised the organisers and participants. She said the chess segment combined theory and practical competition to test players’ full competence, adding, “Combining gameplay with written tests ensures participants grow in knowledge and performance.” She confirmed that all prizes were processed and urged unpaid winners to come forward.

Victor Dickson, creator of National Nake, said his game merges culture, memory, and the future of Nigeria, emphasizing that solving national challenges requires the wisdom of elders, the creativity of youth, and the innocence of the unborn.

National Chess Arbiter Goodluck Chukwunyere Ezeocha highlighted the educational benefits of board games, stating, “Board games teach discipline, planning and analysis.

They offer positive distraction for the youth.”

Ladipo Oluwaseun, co-creator of Susty Grab Card, said the game promotes sustainability and aligns with 13 of the 17 SDGs.

“Susty Grab blends culture with sustainability education.

We want players to learn climate-smart habits,” he explained. The game took two years to develop and remains in progress.

Observers noted that Ogbuagu’s vision is helping position Nigeria as a creative hub for gaming, with participants reporting growing confidence among young African inventors.

The convention featured creators and companies including Althra Games, ICE Game, Jesus Native Games, Oya One More, Wan Wan Touch, Owonikoko, Village War, No Gree, Concentration, Gbosi, The Outsider, and Ngwa. The event was partly crowd-sponsored online, with support from Free League, MOB Vanguard, and Spiel Foundation.