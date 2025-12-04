Nigerian driver Jaybash wins Togo’s Drift Championship Act 2

Nigeria’s motorsport sensation, Jamus Bashar Muhammad, popularly known as Jaybash, has won the 2025 Drift Championship Act 2 held in Lomé, Togo.



With engines roaring and thousands of spectators filling the stadium, the young driver, already a fan favourite, delivered a performance that combined precision, power, and unmistakable flair. This victory marks his second championship win, further cementing his title as Nigeria’s Drift King.



Speaking after receiving his trophy, Jaybash said, “I came here to represent my country with everything I’ve got. Winning again in Togo feels incredible, and I’m grateful for the support from both Nigerians and Togolese fans.”