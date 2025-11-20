Nnadozie emerges best goalkeeper as Hakimi wins Footballer of the Year diadem

Super Falcons Goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, has, for the third consecutive year, won the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award.

At the CAF Awards ceremony held in Morocco yesterday, Nnadozie of Brentford FC, England, defeated Andile Dlamini of SouthAfrica/Mamelodi Sundowns and Khadija Er-Rmichi of Morocco/AS FAR to take the crown.

Nnadozie’s compatriot and national team captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, was not that lucky as she lost the Women’s Footballer of the Year gong to Morocco’s captain GhizlaneChebbak, who plays for Al Hilal.

Nigeria’s top star, Victor Osimhen, could not maintain the Super Eagles’ hold on the CAF Men’s Footballer of the Year Award as the gong went to Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi of Paris St. Germain.

Hakimi was the favourite following a historic season with PSG, where he helped the club secure four trophies: Ligue 1, Champions League, Coupe de France, and Trophée des Champions. He also finished sixth in the 2025 Ballon d’Or ranking by France Football.

Nigeria had won the last two editions of the award through Victor Osimhen (2023) and Ademola Lookman last year.

In other awards,Falconets striker Chiamaka Okwuchukwu missed out on the 2025 CAF Women’s Young Player of the Year, which was won by Morocco’s Doha El Madani.

The Men’s Young Player of the Year award went to Lamine Camara of Senegal for the second year in a row, while Cape Verde won the Men’s National Team of the Year.

Morocco also won the Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year through Al-Hilal’s Yassine Bounou, while Bubista from Cape Verde won the Coach of the Year after leading the tiny island nationtoa debut appearance at the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada next year.