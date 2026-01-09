NPFL: Ezekiel urges patience as Enyimba target strong second stanza

Edidiong Ezekiel has called for “patience” from Enyimba fans ahead of the second stanza of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League campaign.

The former Nigeria U-23 star was among the goal scorers as the People’s Elephant wrapped up the first half of the season with a commanding and entertaining 3-0 win against Shooting Stars in a Matchday 19 clash in Aba, on December 28, much to the delight of the teeming fans of the two-time African champions.

That result moved Enyimba up to eighth on the log, with 24 points from 19 matches, a far cry from the club’s usual high standard. Coming off an unimpressive and inconsistent campaign so far, the former Remo Stars striker promised that the team will definitely come good, noting that the mass exodus of 22 players from the side at the end of last season could have greatly impacted performance negatively.

“In my opinion, if you noticed, Enyimba this season is almost an entirely new team,” he said. “So, we need time to adapt to the philosophy of the coach and to have the understanding within ourselves. Football is a game of patience; we need to have patience.

“So, we urge the fans to have patience, gradually we will be good to go. You’ve seen that in the previous games – the last three, four games – we are improving every day.”

On what the fans should expect from Nigeria’s most successful club in the second stanza of the season, the 24-year-old former Akwa United versatile forward added: “Personally, I want Enyimba fans to always be happy when they come to watch us. So, my aim here is not just to play for Enyimba, it is to make sure I help take the club to where it belongs – the top.”