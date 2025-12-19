Okolie warns Jake Paul could upset Joshua

Heavyweight Lawrence Okolie believes Jake Paul “has a chance” at causing an upset by beating two-time world champion Anthony Joshua, reports skysports.com.

Jake Paul could have a “very good chance” against Anthony Joshua, says sparring partner and former world champion Lawrence Okolie.

The YouTube star has hired a crop of heavyweight contenders to help him prepare for his fight against Joshua in Miami in the early hours of Saturday UK time.

Okolie, who has won world titles at cruiserweight and bridgerweight, admits he was surprised by Paul’s boxing skills after spending a training camp with the “Problem Child.”

“When I arrived, I asked the coaches quietly – what percentage do you want me to spar at? They looked at me funny and said no do what you do, go 100 per cent,” Okolie told Sky Sports.

“They ran a great camp there. It looked like any world title camp I’ve ever seen, or held myself. Even I haven’t had a camp with that level of sparring partners in a long time – myself, Jared Anderson, and Frank Sanchez. It’s a big ask, but he did it – and he did well I’ll be honest.

“I was surprised. Watching him spar other guys, and surprised actually by how hard he was to do what I usually do against people. I couldn’t just walk him down and beat on him. He was throwing his own punches back and moving well, and the main thing was he was adapting and improving every day. I wish that it was a longer camp for him as well. I would love to see what he would’ve been like after three months of it.

“He’s way better now than when I first saw him. Genuinely I was scared for him when they said he was going to fight AJ. I thought he wouldn’t be able to spend the money, but now if he boxes how he sparred, he’s got a good chance of looking really good.”

Joshua is a former Olympic gold medallist who has twice become a unified world heavyweight champion, while Paul has only had 13 boxing bouts, but Okolie insists the 28-year-old American will shock boxing fans if he replicates his form in sparring.

“It’s definitely not a whitewash, but maybe I’m biased,” said Okolie. “Jake is a lot better than I thought. I think he’s got a very good boxing brain, good application, and good grit.”

“I think the fight depends on the first two or three rounds and how he approaches them. If he approaches them how he did in sparring then he’s got a very good chance and he’s going to look great. People are going to be very shocked.

“However I’m always nervous when people I’ve sparred fight – it’s ten ounce (gloves), different emotions, different energy, different build up. It’s not walking into a gym you’ve seen 100 times and putting on your head guard.”

“Can you handle it? If he can handle it – it’s going to be a beautiful, beautiful watch.”

Okolie is just days away from his own fight, a main event clash against Ebenezer Tetteh in Lagos, Nigeria, on Sunday.

After stepping up to heavyweight, Okolie could be on a collision course with highly-rated prospect Moses Itauma, after they were ordered to fight in a WBC final eliminator.

“For me this fight is the one before the big one,” said Okolie. “I’m going to go out there, do my job, not do anything silly and win by knockout – then we’ll be back out here in Nigeria for a big one.

“I’m in a final eliminator for the world title with Moses Itauma after both of our next fights – so I believe that is what’s next. That’s the fight I want next. After that I’ll be mandatory for the world title, so 2026 will be a massive year.

“He’s young with the world at his feet. I’m trying to become a three-weight world champion, and to do so I’ve got to beat the young lion.

“I was the first person to say how great he was at a young age. And I won’t stop. Even when I beat him, I’ll still say he is a great fighter.”