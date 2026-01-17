Open golf tournament highlights unifying power of sports – Ekşi

The Chief Executive Officer, Turkish Airlines, Bilal Ekşi, has underscored the power of sports to unite and promote togetherness. He said this following Turkish Airlines signing a new three-year title sponsorship for the prestigious Turkish Airlines Open golf tournament. The tournament will be held between 30 April and 3 May 2026 in Antalya, hosted by the National Golf Club, located within Regnum Hotels.

Turkish Airlines Open with its $2.75 million award pool is an important stage as the fifth and final tournament of the Asian Swing, which is the first phase of the DP World Tour 2026 season.

The 2025 champion, young French golfer Martin Couvra, will return to Türkiye in 2026 to defend his title. Having played a pioneering role in the development of golf tourism in Antalya since 1994, National Golf Club will once again welcome athletes and golf enthusiasts from around the world with this major event.

On the agreement, Ekşi stated: “We are pleased to once again become the title sponsor of an international event with the prestige of the Turkish Airlines Open. This tournament not only highlights the unifying power of sport, but also strongly reflects Türkiye’s vision of being a global hub for sports and tourism.

“As Turkish Airlines, we remain firmly committed to supporting sports and athletes while contributing to our country’s brand value, and we are delighted to welcome guests from all over the world to Antalya once again in 2026.”

Turkish Golf Federation President, Yıldırım Demirören, said: “We are delighted to have Turkish Airlines Open in Türkiye as part of the top 2026 international professional golf calendar in Europe. Building on the success of the Turkish Airlines Open’s return to the DP World Tour schedule in 2025, this 2026 event further strengthens Türkiye’s position on the global golf stage.”

DP World Tour Director of Tournament Business Mark Casey, also added: “The DP World Tour are delighted that Turkish Airlines have extended their agreement as title partner, as the Turkish Airlines Open returns to the Race to Dubai in 2026. National Golf Club will provide our players with a true test, and we are grateful to everyone at the venue for their continued support and hospitality.”

National Golf Club General Manager Hasan Ceylan, said: “We are extremely proud and delighted to host the Turkish Airlines Open for the first time in 2026 at National Golf Club, part of Regnum Hotels, designed by former Ryder Cup player David Feherty and Seniors Tour player David Jones.