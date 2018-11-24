 
The Guardian
Email YouTube Facebook Instagram Twitter WhatsApp
Football  

Oshoala scores hat-trick as Falcons book semi final spot

By Solomon Fowowe
24 November 2018   |   7:37 pm

Related

Man City, Liverpool cruise as Spurs end Chelsea's unbeaten run
1 hour ago  Sport
Solari and Ramos feel heat as Real Madrid crash at Eibar
5 hours ago  Sport
Belgium race to five shot lead at golf World Cup
7 hours ago  Sport

PHOTO: Twitter/NG Super Falcons

The Super Falcons served Equatorial Guinea a humbling 6-0 defeat at the Cape Coast Sport Stadium as Nigeria advanced to the semi-finals of the African Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana.

Two-time Africa women’s player of the year Asisat Oshoala scores a hat-trick in the game to continue the Super Falcons resurgence after the opening game blip against South Africa.

Francisca Ordega, Desire Oparanozie and Rita Chikwelu were also among the goal scorers as Nzalang Nacional of Equatorial Guinea had to endure a miserable evening against the high-flying Super Falcons.

In the other group game in Accra, South Africa and Zambia ended in a 1-1 stalemate for the Bayana to finish top in Group B.

Defending champions Nigeria will face 2016 finalists Cameroon in the semi-final on Tuesday with the hope of retaining their title.


In this article:
Nigeria vs Equatorial GuineaOshoalaSuper Falcons
Receive News Alerts on Whatsapp: +2348136370421

No comments yet