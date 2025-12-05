Oshonaike secures IOC Athletes’ Commission role

Seven-time Olympian Olufunke Oshonaike has made history as the first Nigerian to be appointed to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes’ Commission, following her nomination by IOC President Kirsty Coventry.

Oshonaike, one of Africa’s most decorated table tennis players, is among five new members appointed to ensure the Commission reaches full composition ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

In a statement yesterday, the IOC confirmed the appointments of Soraya Aghaei Haji Agha (Iran, badminton), Husein Alireza (Saudi Arabia, rowing), Cheick Sallah Cissé (Côte d’Ivoire, taekwondo), Olufunke Oshonaike (Nigeria, table tennis), and Mariana Pajón (Colombia, cycling). The appointments were made in consultation with IOC AC Chair Emma Terho.

“The Athletes’ Commission is essential in making sure athletes remain at the heart of everything we do,” Coventry said. “I am deeply grateful to our new members for their commitment and the wealth of experience they bring in service to athletes worldwide.”

Oshonaike competed in seven consecutive Olympic Games from Atlanta 1996 to Tokyo 2020. She currently serves on both the Nigeria National Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission and the Nigeria Table Tennis Athletes’ Commission.

With these appointments, the IOC Athletes’ Commission now comprises 23 members from all continents, including a representative from the Refugee Olympic Team. The body features 13 women and 10 men, representing 15 summer sports and five winter sports.

Chair Emma Terho welcomed the new members, noting: “Their diverse backgrounds, achievements, and experience will enrich our discussions and help us continue to advocate for athletes worldwide.”

Expressing excitement, Oshonaike pledged to represent Nigeria and Africa with pride: “I am so excited because during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games campaign, I was impressed by the huge support from my country and athletes across the world. This appointment confirms that my efforts did not go unnoticed. It has been my dream to impact the sport that has given me the rare opportunity to live well in life.”

The IOC AC plays a central role in the Olympic Movement, ensuring athletes’ voices are heard at the highest level. The Commission comprises up to 23 members—12 elected directly by athletes during the Games and up to 11 appointed by the IOC president to ensure balanced representation across gender, regions, and sports.