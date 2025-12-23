Osimhen declares self fit for battle against Tanzania

• Taifa Stars seek vengeance for 1980 defeat

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen says he is fully fit and ready to lead Nigeria’s charge at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), beginning with today’s opening group match against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania.



The Galatasaray forward, who recently recovered from a hamstring injury, says he is prepared to give everything as the team begins its quest for a fourth continental title.



“I am okay. I just came back from a hamstring injury. A big shout out to my club, Galatasaray, they have been very supportive and ensured I had some games before reporting for national duty,’ Osimhen told SportyTV.



The 26-year-old likened the AFCON tournament to war and believes the Super Eagles are ready for the big fight.



“We’re going to war, and Tuesday is the first one. We will give everything, and we’re not underestimating anyone. There are many favourites in this competition, and we’re going to give our all to realise our dream of winning the AFCON.”



Nigeria is aiming to end a 12-year wait for a fourth AFCON trophy, but Osimhen admitted the journey will not be straightforward.



“I believe so much in this squad, I believe in the coaching staff and everyone associated with the team. It’s not going to be easy because we still have a long way to go, but I am positive about this squad,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Taifa Stars will face the Super Eagles today in their opening Group C fixture of the 35th Africa Cup of Nations, rekindling a rivalry that stretches back 46 years.



The clash at the Fès Stadium in Morocco marks only the second time the two nations will meet in an AFCON group-stage encounter.



Their last meeting at this level was on March 8, 1980, at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, where Nigeria ran out 3–1 winners courtesy of goals from Mudashiru Lawal, Ifeanyi Onyedika, and Segun Odegbami.



That defeat remains a painful memory in Tanzanian football history, symbolising unfinished business for the Taifa Stars.



Since then, the two sides have not crossed paths in the AFCON finals, though they have met in qualifiers for both the World Cup and AFCON. Nigeria holds a commanding record, unbeaten in seven matches against Tanzania, with four wins and three draws. Tanzania are yet to record a victory over the African heavyweights.



The Taifa Stars, making their fourth AFCON appearance, return with renewed ambition. They first qualified in 1980, reappeared in Egypt in 2019, and have now reached successive finals for the first time. Despite playing 10 AFCON matches without a win, they showed resilience in 2023 by avoiding defeat in two consecutive games, including a 0–0 draw with DR Congo, their only clean sheet at the finals.



On their side, the Super Eagles boast a rich AFCON pedigree, having won three titles and played 104 matches in the competition’s history.