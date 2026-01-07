Osimhen, Lookman rift ‘resolved’ as Super Eagles leave for Marrakech tomorrow

•⁠ ⁠It’s Nigeria v Algeria quarterfinals on Saturday

•⁠ ⁠NFF divided over Osimhen’s ‘disruptive attitude’

Officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), yesterday, disclosed that the rift between two of the country’s top players, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, has been resolved and the team now focused on Saturday’s quarterfinal clash with Algeria in Marrakech.

Algeria defeated DR Congo 1-0 after 120 minutes yesterday to book the quarterfinal ticket against Nigeria.

Osimhen stunned watching football fans during the round of 16 game between Nigeria and Mozambique when he confronted Lookman for allegedly refusing to pass the ball to him during the game, which Nigeria won 4-0.

The Galatasaray of Turkey striker’s action surprised even the Mozambican players who tried to restrain him from continuing his tantrums against Lookman.

Osimhen subsequently called to be substituted and left the dressing room fuming that some people were working against him.

Reacting to the incident yesterday, Super Eagles Media Officer, Promise Efoghe, told The Guardian that the issues have been resolved and all the members of the team have refocused on the bid to win the Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

He said: “The primary reasons and aftermath of the on the field remonstration between two of our players during the game against Mozambique have been nipped internally. Kindly ignore all reports that suggest otherwise.”

The Guardian gathered that the NFF board members were divided on how to deal with the Osimhen issue, with some advocating “strong disciplinary action” against the Galatasaray striker.

A camp source, who pleaded anonymity, said that while the NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau and some others took the diplomatic route to bring the players together, “there were others who felt that Osimhen should be sanctioned for disrespecting Nigeria.”

He said: “Some of the board members said that Osimhen should be punished for throwing away his accreditation tag and insulting some Nigerians who wanted to douse the tension during the game.

“Osimhen even threatened to leave the camp and return to Turkey, as if he was beyond reproach. But at the end, everything was resolved and the players pledged to work in harmony to win the championship.”

Also speaking on the rift with Osimhen, Lookman described it as one of things that happen in the heat of the moment, adding that all is now well.

“The team won 4-0. Victor is our number one guy. Everybody knows this. He is a top striker and a top player. All the rest of that is not important.

“There’s no issue. It’s just football…always football. He (Osimhen) is my brother.”

The team is expected to move to Marrakech tomorrow to start preparation for their quarterfinal game against Algeria on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Akor Adams, who left camp to see his ailing mother yesterday, has rejoined his mates.

Efoghe said that Adams didn’t leave camp for a long time. “He only left the hotel to see his parents who are in Fes, just a few minutes drive from the team’s hotel. He returned in less than an hour, just before lunch time and is with the team.”

He added that the team would have its recovery session yesterday at the Sardienne Complex with 26 players, while injured Ryan Alebiosu continues with his recovery.