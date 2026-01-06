2025 AFCON: Osimhen not leaving Eagles’ camp, says NFF official

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has moved to quash rumours that Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen would leave the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) camp, insisting that tensions between the striker and teammate Ademola Lookman have been fully resolved.

The incident occurred during Nigeria’s 4-0 victory over Mozambique in the round of 16 on Monday, when Osimhen was filmed angrily gesturing and shouting at Lookman after a missed opportunity in the 63rd minute.

The outburst sparked criticism on social media, with fans questioning Osimhen’s attitude despite Nigeria’s dominant performance.

A FIFA and CAF-accredited journalist, Adepoju Samuel, cited a top team official who said, “Everything has been sorted since last night, and we are all good. There was no discussion about Osimhen leaving the tournament. The issue has been resolved as a family.”

Lookman, for his part, posted pictures on Instagram with Osimhen and Bruno Onyemaechi on the pitch, captioning them: “TOGETHER ALWAYS.”

Team Administrator Dayo Enebi Achor reinforced the message, stating on Tuesday evening, “There is no problem whatsoever in our camp. Whatever people saw as a crisis between two brothers was easily resolved a couple of hours later. All is good and we are presently at training.”

He also clarified reports that striker Jerome Akor Adams had abandoned the camp, explaining that the forward had only left briefly to visit his hospitalised mother in Fès and returned within an hour.

Osimhen scored twice against Mozambique, bringing his tally to 34 goals in 50 appearances for Nigeria, just three shy of Rashidi Yekini’s national record of 37 goals.

Lookman also had a standout performance, scoring once and providing three assists.

All 26 available squad members participated in Tuesday evening’s training session at the Sardienne Complex, with young defender Ryan Alebiosu continuing his recovery.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to relocate to Marrakech on Thursday to face the winner of Algeria and DR Congo in Saturday’s AFCON quarter-final, with kickoff set for 5pm local time.