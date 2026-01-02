Osimhen: ‘Onyedika is Nigeria’s most underrated player in Morocco’

Victor Osimhen has named midfielder Raphael Onyedika as Nigeria’s most underrated player at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, soccernet.ng reports.

The Galatasaray striker has praised Onyedika for performances he believes have gone unnoticed despite their importance to the Super Eagles’ progress.

Nigeria sealed qualification for the Round of 16 with a commanding 3-1 victory over Uganda at the Fes Stadium on Tuesday night, a match in which Onyedika delivered a standout display by scoring twice in the second half.

Paul Onuachu had given Eric Chelle’s side the lead before the break, but it was Onyedika who took control after the interval, converting two goals from assists supplied by Samuel Chukwueze to put the contest beyond Uganda.

Speaking after the match, Osimhen was keen to shift attention away from himself, insisting that Onyedika’s contribution deserved greater recognition.

“Onyedika has been one of our best players and most of the time, he doesn’t get the hype he deserves,” said Osimhen as per Flashscore.

“He is really a talented player. For the kind of performance he put in against Uganda, I think he deserves to be in the spotlight.

“It’s not about me, it’s not about the Super Eagles, it’s all about him because he has done so well and he deserves to be in the spotlight.”

Osimhen also reflected on wearing the captain’s armband for the first time for the Super Eagles, having been handed the responsibility in place of Wilfred Ndidi, who was rested ahead of the knockout phase.

He was one of only three players retained in the starting lineup and admitted the experience of leading the national team was deeply meaningful.

“It feels so good. For me, it is beautiful to try to lead the team,” he told reporters at the mixed zone.

“I think I have gained some level of experience to be able to lead the team, and the coach also confides in him, as well as the players.”

He added that the armband enhanced communication and authority on the pitch.

“So they listen to me just like I listen to them also. So for me, I think it gives me great pleasure and privilege because during the time I led the boys out they won the game, then we were also through to the Round of 16.

“The captaincy gave me some sense of belonging to be able to meet the referee, communicate with the referee when my teammate is down,” Osimhen explained.

Looking ahead to the knockout phase, the 27-year-old made it clear Nigeria have no fear of any opponent.

“I don’t care, anybody can come,” he said.

Despite closing in on Rashidi Yekini’s all-time Nigeria goalscoring record, Osimhen insisted personal milestones were not driving him.

“To be honest, I never went to bed one day and thought about trying to equal the record or trying to surpass it.

“I am just doing what I can do for my team, fighting for them, trying to get goals and assists. Hopefully, maybe not this AFCON, maybe not in the qualifiers but I know one day I will get there.”

With Nigeria now safely through, Osimhen emphasised the squad’s collective ambition to chase a fourth AFCON title.

“The boys are ready to give everything to make sure we actualize this dream of course it is not going to be easy. Now we have progressed to the Round of 16, more bigger teams are coming.

“For me, I am not assuring anyone, the only thing I can assure is good performance, fighting for my team and making sure Super Eagles win.”

He also highlighted Nigeria’s attacking depth. “I think not just me, we have Paul, AKOR, Ade that can get the job done in terms of scoring for us and getting assists. So for me, if I get my opportunity I want to use it,” he concluded.

Osimhen’s goal against Tunisia took his international tally to 32, leaving him five short of equalling Rashidi Yekini’s long-standing record.