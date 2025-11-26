Ardova Handball Premier League 2025 Phase 2 kicks off in Lagos

The 2025 Ardova Handball Premier League Phase 2 began on Tuesday at Rowe Park Sports Centre, Yaba, Lagos, with a series of closely contested matches in both the men’s and women’s categories. The opening day was highlighted by a 26–26 draw between COAS Shooters and defending men’s champions Tojemarine Handball Club, a result that set the tone for a competitive season.

The match between COAS Shooters and Tojemarine HBC saw both sides exchanging goals in a closely fought contest. Tojemarine, winners of last season’s league, were pushed to their limits by COAS Shooters, who matched them goal for goal throughout the game. The draw ensured that the defending champions did not begin the phase with maximum points.

Earlier in the men’s category, Safety Shooters maintained their position at the top of the league with a 25–15 victory over Osun United.

Rima Strikers secured a comprehensive 36–16 win against Benue Buffaloes, while Niger United overcame Lagos Seasiders 28–21 after a late surge. Correction Boys defeated De Defenders 34–27 to round off the men’s results for the day.

In the women’s category, defending champions Safety Babes opened their title defence with a 40–27 victory over Rivers Queens, signalling their intent to claim a fifth consecutive league title. Imo Grasshoppers narrowly defeated a fatigued Rima Queens 28–27, while Omo Ogiefo

Academy of Benin recorded a 26–24 win over former champions Plateau Peacocks. Ekiti Queens secured a 35–26 victory against Defender Babes.

The Ardova Handball Premier League will continue at Rowe Park Sports Centre, Yaba, Lagos, until 30 November, after which matches will resume at the National Indoor Sports Hall.

The opening day results are as follows:

Men’s Category: Safety Shooters 25–15 Osun United; Rima Strikers 36–16 Benue Buffaloes; Niger United 28–21 Lagos Seasiders; Correction Boys 34–27 De Defenders; COAS Shooters 26–26 Tojemarine HBC.

Women’s Category: Ekiti Queens 35–26 Defender Babes; Omo Ogiefo Academy 26–24 Plateau Peacocks; Imo Grasshoppers 28–27 Rima Queens; Safety Babes 40–27 Rivers Queens.

Cosmos Chukwuemeka Akisi, media assistant for the Handball Federation of Nigeria, provided coverage of the event.