Caddies trade swings as 64th FirstBank Lagos Open Golf tourney tees off

Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank Group, Olayinka Ijabiyi (left); Chairman Ikoyi Club 1938, Akinwunmi Akintola; Captain of Ikoyi Club 1938, Golf Section, Babatunde Oni; Head, Treasury Sales and Derivatives Marketing, FirstBank Group, Ayokunle Ojo, at the unveiling of the 64th Yearly Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship.

.Organisers bring Sunbeth, Glenfiddich, Arravo, Coscharis on board

The 64th FirstBank Lagos Open Golf Tournament teed off yesterday, with the caddies taking centre stage on the opening day of the competition held at Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf Section.

The competition will continue tomorrow with the Championship kitty, while the Corporate Golf Challenge for Charity will be held on Thursday.

The main event starts on Friday and runs through to Sunday.

The Lagos Open is an international tournament recognised by USGA and the R&A, and it is a running golf tournament in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Sunbeth Global Concepts, Glenfiddich, Arravo, and Coscharis are partnering with First Bank as sponsors of the championship.

While Sunbeth Global Concepts and Glenfiddich are Platinum sponsors, Arravo and Coscharis are Bronze sponsors.

Justifying the partnership, Manager, Corporate Affairs and Communications at Sunbeth, Abdussamad Abdurrahman said the partnership aligns with the values for which golf is noted for.

On his part, Babarinde Abiona, the General Manager of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Coscharis, said collaborating with FirstBank is aimed at enhancing the tournament by bringing together golfers and their associates, while announcing the staking of a BMW as a hole-in-one prize in the tournament. Dr Ayo Adegboye, the Chief Executive Officer of Arravo, said partnering FirstBank is aimed at engendering the growth of golf in the country.

The tournament’s major sponsor, First Bank, has upped the ante in its quest to continue to promote golf, staking N34.5 million cash and other prizes in the competition.