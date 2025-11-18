Sterling Bank, CCC partner to champion cricket development

Vice Chairman, Founder/MD TecPoint Global Solution Ltd, Deepak K Mehta (left); Chief Marketing Officer, Sterling Bank, Donatus Okpako; CCC Chairman, Endurance Ofem and Chief Executive, SterlingFI Wealth Management Limited, Charles Omoera, at the unveiling of partnership between Sterling Bank partners and CCC in Lagos at the weekend. PHOTO: ENIOLA DANIEL

Club Cricket Committee (CCC), which has been at the forefront of developing the sport in Lagos, has entered a partnership with Sterling Bank to boost the sport in Nigeria.

The one-year partnership, which will cover the operational cost of the game, according to the partnership, stands on four pillars, including: Elevate the game, which will ensure cricket’s presence across communities, media and culture; expand participation, which entails supporting grassroots programmes and youth development to widen the talent pipeline; build heroes, which spotlights athletes who embody discipline, intelligence, and the fighting spirit of this country; and strengthen the ecosystem in the area of enhancing fan experience, league organisation, facilities, and long-term sustainability.

According to CCC, the partnership serves as a defining moment for cricket in Nigeria as Sterling Bank is stepping onto the pitch not just as a sponsor, but also as a catalyst for a sport with over a century of history and an extraordinary future ahead.

Speaking during the unveiling of the partnership, Chief Marketing Officer, Sterling Bank, Donatus Okpako, said the bank was proud to unveil the strategic partnership with the Nigerian Cricket League, which is an investment in youth, excellence, and a sporting ecosystem brimming with untapped potential.

He said: “Cricket reflects the values that Sterling Bank holds dear: discipline, teamwork, integrity and respect. These are the same qualities that build strong institutions, strong communities, and strong futures. We hope that the partnership will be extended in the future.”

Also speaking on the partnership, CCC Chairman, Endurance Ofem, said the partnership means young cricketers will have the opportunity to play organised cricket.

“Partnership has been scarce in the game, and to be happening at this time means the future is bright because the whole idea is to be able to organise tournaments in decent environments and for people to contribute positively and get a chance to be selected to play for Nigeria.”

He said that the new season will start with a T20 tournament, adding: “We are talking with the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) because there is a larger pool that believes that we should introduce 50 50-over tournament, but we don’t want to overshoot ourselves.

“We have a plan to introduce the 50-over format that will be played on a certain day between the T20 feature. We have nine teams in the Premier Division and 14 teams in Division One, which is split into league A and B.

“We expect to have about 120 games. We have a total of 99 games for T20, and it will happen within the space of five months and every weekend. We are also considering a women’s league.”