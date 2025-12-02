Over 200 players line up for Obaseki @ 80 Golf tourney

Over 200 players have registered to participate in the Dr Jackson Gaius Obaseki @ 80 Golf Tournament scheduled to tee off tomorrow at the lush green fairways of Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS).

The golf tournament, a fitting tribute to the Octogenarian, a former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), will tee off from tomorrow to December 6, 2025, at the club.

Unveiling the tournament on Sunday, BCGS Captain, Stephen Ebaretonbofa, explained that it is an invitational golf tournament featuring over 200 golfers drawn from across Nigeria and beyond, adding that the event is organised by the BCGS Management Committee and other notable members.

The captain affirmed that friends, family, and golfing buddies will gather to mark this significant milestone, sharing stories, laughter, and a few golf swings on the course.

According to the tournament’s schedule, the competition will begin tomorrow with the Caddies taking centre stage, while the professionals will take to the course on Thursday.

Friday is the day of friendly rivalry as veteran ladies and men, super veteran men, ladies hcp 29 – 26, and men’s hcp 19 – 28 take part in the golf festivities to showcase their skills.

The grand finale on Saturday is the culmination of a spectacular event for the special guests, regular ladies hcp 0-28, and regular men hcp 0-18 categories, as the best of the best compete for the top spot, with the dinner and prize presentation ceremony following immediately after.