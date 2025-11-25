Oyalami wins Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship

Babatunde Oyalami, on Sunday, grossed 231 over 54 holes to win the 64th Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship sponsored by FirstBank.



The Osun-based golfer started his game with an opening 78, made a second-day score of 75 and a closing 78 for a 231 total, winning by three shots.

With a gross score of 324 over 54 holes, Osaze Iyare came second, beating Ibrahim Bilya to the third position by two shots.



Bilya carded an opening 84, a second-day score of 75 and a closing 77 to duck in the third position.



St. Mark Golf and Country Club, Otukpo-based Monday Joseph was further down on the winners’ chart after grossing a total of 237, while Michael Isife from Enugu Golf Club completed the top five in the gross category.



Happy with his performance, Oyalami, while thanking FirstBnk for the opportunity to play in the Lagos Open, said the victory has opened a way for his professional career, noting that just like most of the previous winners, he is ready to take a plunge into the elite professional cadre.



“I am very happy to win this competition. I also want to say a big thank you to FirstBank for the sponsorship of the Lagos Open. Winning this tournament to me is like a dream come true, and I can also now say that I am ready to turn professional just as most other winners,” he said.



In the professional cadre, Monday Eze, a two-time winner of the Lagos Open, won the N10 million first prize, while others got consolation prizes. Apart from the cash award to professionals, Bethesda Home and School for the Blind and Pacelli School for the Blind got N3 million each.



Pledging to continue to impact positively in the growth of sports across the country, Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank, Olusegun Alebiosu, represented by Group Executive, Retail Banking, South, Nnaemeka Ejeh, said that the bank will continue to deepen its commitment to sports development through its First@sports initiative.

A platform, which he said, is dedicated to promoting excellence, nurturing young athletes and strengthening community engagements.