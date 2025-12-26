Pamodzi slams report questioning NBBF partnership

Pamodzi Sports Marketing has criticised a recent media report that questioned the Nigeria Basketball Federation’s (NBBF) partnership with a major national institution, describing the publication as misleading and detrimental to the development of the sport.

In a statement on Tuesday, the marketing firm dismissed claims in the article that the partnership was a form of political manoeuvring aimed at extending the tenure of the current NBBF board, calling the allegation “myopic, self-serving and blind to the bigger picture of basketball development.”

Pamodzi argued that the timing of sponsorship or partnership agreements should not be politicised, stressing that the long-term benefits to the sport are more important than the tenure of any administration.

“The writer’s obsession with timing shows how myopic his thinking is. There is no best time to pursue a partnership that will benefit basketball. What matters is the deal itself, and the biggest beneficiary is the sport, not individuals or boards,” the company said.

The firm also accused the author of the report of prioritising political interests over the growth of basketball, adding that institutional support is critical to the sport’s development.

“Instead of reporting the sport, the writer is acting as an agent for those intent on undermining basketball’s growth. His narrative is not journalism; it is a hatchet job,” the statement said.

Pamodzi clarified that the partnership in question is structured and procedural, noting that the national institution involved is expected to respond in the first quarter of next year.

According to the firm, this demonstrates that the arrangement is neither unilateral nor hastily concluded.

The company further highlighted its track record in negotiating long-term sports sponsorships, including agreements with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) that have remained in effect across multiple administrations.

It said basketball has historically struggled to secure the level of sponsorship required to improve conditions for players, coaches and officials, warning that excessive politicisation of initiatives continues to hinder progress in the sport.

Pamodzi also referenced its role as organiser of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race, which it said was the first road race in West Africa to have its course measured by a World Athletics-accredited measurer and the first in the region to receive a World Athletics label.

“This is about basketball, pure and simple. Those who insist on dragging politics into every initiative are the ones holding the game back,” the statement said.