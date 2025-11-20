Panama, Curaçao, Haiti qualify for 2026 World Cup

Jamaica, Suriname join DR Congo, Bolivia, Iraq, New Caledonia in Inter-confederation Playoff Panama, Curaçao, and Haiti early yesterday booked their spots in the 2026 World Cup, while Suriname and Jamaica kept their hopes alive by advancing to the inter-confederation playoff. All the matches were played simultaneously, creating some incredible drama in the final international matchday of 2025.

Panama was able to capture Group A after beating El Salvador 3-0 and seeing Suriname take a 3-1 loss at Guatemala. With the results, Los Canaleros were able to leapfrog Suriname for the top spot. Suriname was able to secure the top inter-confederation spot despite the loss. It was just the second time Panama has ever made it to the World Cup, the last coming in 2018.

The biggest match of the day was out of Group B, where Jamaica hosted Curaçao at The Office (Independence Park), needing a win to automatically qualify for the World Cup. Curaçao needed just a win or a draw. They got the 0-0 draw and in the process, made history.

They became the smallest team by population to ever qualify for a World Cup, bypassing Iceland in 2018. Cape Verde, which qualified for the World Cup last month, is now the third smallest team to ever qualify. Both will hear their names called at the World Cup draw on December 5.

With the draw, Jamaica was able to hold on for the second inter-confederation spot.

Jamaica and Suriname will now join the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bolivia, Iraq, and New Caledonia in the inter-confederation playoff billed for March next year in Mexico.

In the other Group B match, Trinidad & Tobago defeated Bermuda at home 2-1 in a match that didn’t factor into the World Cup spots.

That left Group C, which entered the day with Haiti atop the group and playing Nicaragua. Both Honduras and Costa Rica had a chance to play their way into the World Cup or even an inter-confederation spot, but neither could get a goal that could shift things around, and it ended 0-0.

Meanwhile, Haiti, which has had to play its home games away from Port-au-Prince due to security concerns, played Nicaragua in Curaçao. It may have been fate for Haiti to be in Curaçao while they were on the road.

Haiti took out Nicaragua with a 2-0 victory to qualify for their first World Cup since 1974.

Honduras and Costa Rica’s scoreless draw meant that neither could overtake Suriname or Jamaica for an inter-confederation spot, and both will miss out on the World Cup. For the Caribbean Football Union, which is comprised of 25 of Concacaf’s 41 teams, it was a day they could only dream of with the success they had.

Of the five Concacaf slots that were up for grabs – three direct qualification spots and two inter-confederation playoff spots – the CFU grabbed four of them. And in the process, Curaçao qualified for their first-ever World Cup and Haiti will return to the World Cup for the first time in over 52 years, while Suriname (never qualified) and Jamaica (only appearance in 1998) keep their hopes of World Cup qualification alive for a few more months.