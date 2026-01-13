Rovers’ Board sacks technical crew over home loss to Akwa United

The board of Rovers FC of Calabar has dissolved the Cross River State club’s technical crew following their 0-2 home defeat by Akwa United in a Nigeria National League (NNL) clash in Calabar, on Saturday.



Akwa United, powered by goals from Yeniek Menegbe and Adio Ganiuu, secured the convincing away win to tighten their grip at the top of the table and boost their bid for a swift return to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).



The visitors were clinical, while Rovers failed to convert their chances, suffering their first home loss of the season. In a statement signed by the Rovers Management Committee and dated January 12, 2025, the club said the decision to dissolve the technical crew chaired by Etim Okon followed a series of disappointing performances.



“The Rovers technical crew has been dissolved with immediate effect. This decision follows the disappointing performances of Rovers Football Club in recent outings,” the statement read.



It added that a new technical structure has been devised and will be implemented to improve effectiveness, restore player confidence and give fans renewed hope as the club continues its pursuit of promotion to the NPFL.



The development came barely hours after strong post-match reactions from government officials, who openly questioned the team’s readiness for promotion.



Chairman of the Cross River State Sports Commission, Etta Lawrence, had described the defeat as unacceptable, insisting that lack of funding was no longer an excuse.

“This is their first home loss, but I honestly do not think Rovers are prepared for promotion,” Lawrence said after the match.



“The government has done more than enough. The monthly subvention has increased from N5 million to N20 million under Governor Bassey Otu. Performance must now justify that investment.”



Lawrence also confirmed that the technical crew had earlier been placed under a three-match ultimatum over concerns of internal disunity and lack of visible progress.



“Sometimes you see prospects in the way a team plays. I have not seen any prospects yet,” he said, warning that continued poor performance would not justify sustained public spending.

On the other side, Akwa United Chairman, Joseph Eno, hailed his team’s disciplined display, crediting the technical crew and players for executing their mandate.



“This victory is well deserved. With this result, Akwa United has moved to the top of the table,” Eno said, stressing that the club remains firmly focused on returning to the NPFL, in line with the directive of the Akwa Ibom State Governor.



Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the Cross River State Governor on Sports Development, Ekanem Ekpenyong, admitted that the home defeat had seriously dented Rovers’ promotion chances this season, noting that “any serious-minded team will not lose at home if it truly wants to win the league.”



With the technical crew now dissolved, attention turns to how quickly the new structure can stabilise the team as Rovers seek to arrest their slide and salvage their NNL campaign.