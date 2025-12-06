Safety shooters hold Rima strikers to inch close to league glory

Safety Shooters moved a step close to reclaiming the Ardova Handball Premier League title on Thursday despite being held to a 23–23 draw by Rima Strikers on Day 10 of the 2025 Phase 2 games.

The highly anticipated fixture lived up to its billing, as both sides battled goal for goal in a tense encounter that ended 13–13 at halftime.

The point gained keeps Safety Shooters firmly in pole position as they continue their push for a first league crown since 2019.

Though they were unable to secure victory against a resilient Rima side, the FRSC-backed team maintained their composure in the closing stages to avoid a late upset, ensuring their title destiny remains in their hands ahead of the final matchday.

In other men’s category matches, Lagos Seasiders beat Osun United 33–31, rallying from a 14–13 halftime deficit to claim an important win.

De Defenders survived a late scare to defeat Benue Buffaloes 27–26 in a tight game, while Correction Boys stunned defending champions Tojemarine Academy 40–35 in one of the biggest surprises of the day.

Adamawa Warriors failed to show up for their clash, handing COAS Shooters a 10–0 walkover victory.

The women’s category produced its share of drama as Omo Ogiefo Academy outclassed Imo Grasshoppers 30–19, overturning an 11–10 first-half deficit. Plateau Peacocks were ruthless in their 39–22 win over Ekiti Queens, dominating the second half after a balanced first period. Defender Babes capped the day with a hard-fought 30–28 victory over Rivers Queens.