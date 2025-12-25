St. Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts 7th Lagos Kids mini marathon

Children drawn from schools across the country were at their athletic best at the weekend when the St. Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosted its seventh Kids Mini Marathon at Orange Island, Lagos.

The event, which celebrated children’s athleticism, healthy competition and community spirit, attracted pupils, parents, partner schools, sponsors, and supporters, with young runners competing across age categories.

A major highlight of the event was the inclusion of children with special needs for the first time, as pupils from Modupe Cole School joined the race.

At the end of the event, Access Bank Fifth Chukker School, Kaduna, won eight of the 12 medals on offer. Supported by CardinalStone, Alafia Foundation, Lagos State Government, Zenith Sport, Kids Future Hub, and Zaqonomic, the marathon reinforced the school’s commitment to teamwork, discipline, and youth development through sports.

Organisers and school leaders praised the seamless execution and vibrant turnout, as all participants were celebrated with medals, certificates, and recognition prizes.

The Endowment Fund reaffirmed its dedication to growing the Lagos Kids Mini Marathon as an inclusive and impactful children’s sporting event, with expectations of an even bigger edition next year.