Super Falcons draw Zambia, Egypt, Malawi in Group C

Nigeria has been drawn in Group C of the Morocco 2026 African Women’s Nations Cup alongside Zambia, Egypt and Malawi. The group will be based in Casablanca.

Nigeria is the seeded team in Group C, while hosts Morocco head Group A of the championship, slated to hold from March 17 to April 3, 2026.



The 2026 championship will feature a record 16 nations in four groups of A to D.



Alongside Morocco in Group A are Algeria, Senegal and Kenya, while Group B comprises

South Africa, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Tanzania, just as Group D is made up of Ghana, Cameroon, Mali and Cape Verde.



According to CAF, the four semifinalists in the championship will qualify directly to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Brazil.



The Super Falcons are the defending champions of the competition as they defeated Morocco in the final of the last edition of the event hosted by the Moroccans in 2023.