Supporters Club unite in Morocco

For the first time since Brazil 2014 World Cup, members of the Nigeria Supporters Club operated as a “united family” on Tuesday night, as they cheered the Super Eagles to victory in their last group match in the ongoing 2025 AFCON in Morocco.



Some Nigerians had berated the Supporters Club on Saturday night during the Nigeria versus Tunisia match at the Fes Stadium in Morocco, where they played discordant tunes, with the different factions dishing out different drum beats and songs from their Gate 4 stand.



Following The Guardian’s report on it, officials of the National Sports Commission (NSC) called the members to order, and it seems to have paid off.



The Club returned to their old style on Tuesday night to perform as a united family, and in the process, added colour to the Super Eagles outing against Uganda.



With Okumagba on the front row, and Abayomi Ogunjimi (Bonfrere) leading the dance with his all-green attire, many Moroccans joined the Supporters Club in dancing to their distinctive drumming.



At the end of the game against Uganda, all the players, led by Victor Osimhen, acknowledged the good work of the Supporters Club by applauding and dancing in front of them.