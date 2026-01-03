Taraba-born shuttler Blessing Isaac to represent Nigeria in All-Africa championship

Taraba State-born badminton player Blessing Isaac has been selected to represent Nigeria at the 2026 All-Africa Senior Badminton Championship scheduled for February in Botswana.

Isaac, who hails from Karim Lamido Local Government Council of Taraba State, earned her place on the national team following a series of impressive performances at competitions within and outside the state.

Her emergence as one of Nigeria’s promising badminton talents was further highlighted in 2025 when she won a gold medal at the National Universities Games (NUGA) held in Jos, Plateau State.

With her selection, Isaac has been invited to join the national camping programme ahead of the continental championship, where she is expected to compete against some of Africa’s top badminton players.

Speaking this weekend during a send-off ceremony at the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo, the Executive Secretary of the Taraba State Sports Commission, Mr. George Haruna Shitta, praised the athlete for her discipline and consistent performances.

He assured her of the state government’s continued support, describing her achievement as a source of pride for Taraba State.

As part of the commission’s support, Isaac was presented with a cash gift and branded sports uniforms, a gesture officials said reflects the state’s commitment to grassroots sports development.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Taraba Veterans Badminton Club, Mr. Chindo Audu, urged Isaac to remain focused and determined as she carries the hopes of both the state and the nation.

“We are sending you out to represent us. Please do your very best,” Audu said, encouraging her to compete with confidence and a winning mindset.

The State Coordinator of NG-Cares, Mr. Polycarp Stephen Adi, commended the Taraba State Government for its sustained investment in sports development, noting that such support has continued to produce positive outcomes. He advised the athlete to stay disciplined and goal-oriented in the lead-up to the championship.

In her remarks, Isaac expressed gratitude for the support she has received, revealing that she began playing badminton between 2014 and 2015 and developed through mentorship from her coach and senior players.

She pledged to give her best at the continental event, saying she was determined to make Taraba State and Nigeria proud at the African stage.