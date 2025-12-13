Team Nigeria psychologist hails athletes’ morale at Africa Youth Games

The Team Nigeria Psychologist at the Africa Youth Games Angola 2025, Robinson Okosun, has hailed morale in the camp pointing to the recently introduced Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) initiative for the athletes’ commitment to excel.

Okosun, former Super Eagles psychologist, was with Team Nigeria at the Africa Secondary Schools Games in Algiers. He was also with the Nigerian team at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. In his opinion, motivation is key to excellence in sports.

“Sixty per cent of sports is done in the mind. What you see ultimately on the field or track is as a result of one’s mindset. You can be the most talented team but when you come up against a team that is super motivated on the day, you will have difficulties. You can have all the talent in the world but if there is no motivation from inside, you can’t fully express your abilities.

“The current NSC leadership understands this very important aspect of optimum performance in sports hence they have ensured that the Nigerian teams enjoy the services of professional psychologists. I have been joined by a female psychologist Anne Obiandu who has already had some sessions with the female athletes prior to the start of their events. I must also point out that the presence of Elite Athletes Development and Podium Board Chairman Yusuf Ali, who jettisoned his five star accommodation to stay with the athletes in the Games Village, has been a huge morale booster to the young athletes.”

Okosun continues: “In my observation and interactions with the athletes, I have noticed a marked upsurge in motivation. They believe that if they do well here, the current dispensation at the NSC will help them to actualise their potential. I must tell you that these athletes are not just participating for the sake of participating. This is rare in the modern times among athletes of this age group.

“Though result is not the ultimate at this level, I have no doubt in my mind that this AYG will be a very fruitful one from the podium perspective. The athletes are driven by the desire to attain elite status and are very encouraged by the body language of the NSC Chairman and Director-General,” Okosun stated.

Meanwhile, Team Nigeria enjoyed a promising start to Day 3 at the 4th African Youth Games in Luanda, delivering eye-catching performances across multiple events.

In the swimming pool, Aidan Dumuje-Abili impressed in the boys’ 100m freestyle, clocking 55.90 seconds to finish second in his heat.

The strong outing secured him a place in the event’s final. Nigeria also maintained its momentum in beach volleyball, as the team claimed its second consecutive victory, defeating Namibia 2–0 in commanding fashion to keep their campaign firmly on track.

With spirits high and performances improving, Team Nigeria will aim to build on these results as the day progresses.