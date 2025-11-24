LASUSTECH VC’s Tennis Cup begins

ACTIVITIES marking the 2025 Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) Vice Chancellor’s Tennis Cup began at the weekend at the school’s main campus in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The week-long tennis tournament, which attracts players from various tennis clubs in Lagos, will run till December 6.

The LASUSTECH Vice Chancellor’s Tennis Cup, backed by Coronation Insurance, Sovereign Trust Insurance, NEM Insurance, Capital Express and Tangerine Insurance, is a yearly tournament organised by members of the School Tennis Club.

According to LASUSTECH Tennis Club’s PRO, Dr Christian Odedafena, the 2025 edition will attract players from Nigerian Navy Tennis club, Mainland Tennis Club, Ijebu Ode Tennis Club and the host, LASUSTECH Tennis Club.

The tournament began on Saturday with internal players battling for shirts in the LASUSTECH Tennis squad.

Invited players from other tennis clubs will take their turn on December 5, while the grand finale will hold on December 6, 2025.

Speaking on the competition, captain of LASUSTECH Tennis Club, Gafar Tayo, declared that his team will never allow a repeat of last year, where they were beaten in the singles final by Police College Tennis Club. LASUSTECH settled for the doubles crown last year.

Meanwhile, president of LASUSTECH Tennis Club, Dimeji Jojoola, has said that side attractions like music, entertainment and networking will be part of activities lined up in the final on December 6. He also stated that winners will go home with various items including house hold electronic.