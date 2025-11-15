All set for LASUSTECH Vice Chancellor’s Tennis Cup

Organisers of the 2025 edition of Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) Tennis tournament have disclosed that the competition will attract players from all major tennis clubs in Lagos.

The LASUSTECH Vice Chancellor’s Tennis Cup, a yearly tournament organised by members of the School Tennis Club, is sponsored by Sovereign Trust Insurance, NEM Insurance and Coronation Insurance.

According to LASUSTECH Tennis Club’s PRO, Dr Christian Odedafena, the 2025 edition will attract players from Nigerian Navy Tennis club, Mainland Tennis Club, Ijebu Ode Tennis Club and the host, LASUSTECH Tennis Club.

He said that the activities for internal players will begin on November 22 at the LASUSTECH Tennis Club, Ikorodu, and run through November 30. Invited players from other tennis clubs will take their turn on December 5, while the grand finale will hold on December 6, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Captain of LASUSTECH Tennis Club, Gafar Tayo, has vowed that his team will never allow a repeat of last year, where they were beaten in the singles final by Police College Tennis Club. LASUSTECH settled for the doubles crown last year.

President of LASUSTECH Tennis Club, Dimeji Jojoola, told journalists on Friday that side attractions like music, entertainment and networking will be part of activities lined up in the final on December 6. He also stated that winners will go home with various items including house hold electronic.