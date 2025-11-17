The clock stops for legendary striker, Okonji, dies at 83

Nigeria has lost one of its greats, Elder Lawrence Onweazu Okonji, a former striker and coach who passed away on Wednesday, November 12, at the age of 83. Fondly called ‘Daddy of Soccer’ and ‘Goal Sniffer’, he was celebrated for his incredible goal-scoring instinct and leadership both on and off the pitch.

Born in 1943 in Abakaliki, the heart of what’s now Ebonyi State, Okonji hailed from Ibusa in Delta State. He found his calling in football, not on fancy fields, but on rough, dusty pitches where makeshift goals and barefoot kicks forged future legends

His love for football began at age five, and by 16, he was already playing for established clubs like Ike Football Club, Abakaliki, where his professional journey began, and catching the attention of national selectors

Okonji attended St Theresa’s School, Abakaliki, and later proceeded to the University of Physical Education in Budapest, Hungary, where he earned a diploma in sports with a specialisation in football coaching.

His playing career took him through some of Nigeria’s most iconic teams, including Aba Giant Killers (now Enyimba FC), Port Harcourt Red Devils (now Sharks FC), Ports Authority FC Lagos, and ECN (now NEPA FC Lagos).

Pa Okonji was first invited to the national team, the Green Eagles, in 1963 and became a full-time member by 1965, representing Nigeria until 1973. He played alongside football legends such as Joseph Erico (Jogo Bonito), Peter Anieke (Eusebio), Paul Ebiye Hamilton (Mars), and Sebastian Brodricks Imasuen (Sabara). His performances in international friendlies against teams like Queens Park Rangers of England and Fortuna Düsseldorf of Germany remain memorable highlights of his career.

He represented Lagos State at the first National Sports Festival in 1973 and went on to make a seamless transition into coaching. As a coach, he handled clubs like NEPA FC Lagos, Guinness FC, Lagos Academicals, Requins de l’Atlantique FC of the Republic of Benin, and Delta Force (formerly DSC FC).

One of the defining moments of his illustrious career came on June 6, 1973, when he scored the final goal at the historic Lagos City Stadium (Onikan) during a friendly match between NEPA and Stationery Stores, marking the symbolic closure of the old ground that had hosted football greats, including Pelé.

After retiring from NEPA in 1989 as Principal Executive Officer in the Personnel Department, he continued coaching until 1997, after which he went into private business with his late wife, Justina, establishing Okonji Enterprises.

A true pioneer and strong supporter of grassroots football, Okonji lived a life dedicated to football, family, and service. He was honoured with a chieftaincy title in his hometown of Ibusa, Delta State, in recognition of his contributions to football and youth development.

His passion, discipline, and achievements continue to inspire generations of Nigerian players and coaches, including his mentees—Adokiye Amiesimaka, Alloy Agu, and Waidi Akanni. As Nigeria bids him farewell, the echoes of his goals, his laughter, and his lessons will continue to live on, reminding all that legends never truly die; they simply leave the field to inspire others from afar.