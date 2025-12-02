The Risk Equation: How experts view Joshua vs. Paul’s physical mismatch

The heavyweight contest between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul has triggered a wave of commentary focused less on sporting merit and more on the financial and physical risks surrounding the December 19 clash.

Although the fight is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds at the Kaseya Centre in Miami and will stream live on Netflix, promoters, fighters and analysts increasingly frame the event as a commercial venture with significant safety concerns rather than a competitive meeting between peers.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Joshua will earn the highest purse of his career, describing the bout as a strategic stopgap ahead of “massive plans for 2026.”

He said Joshua would “nick a career-high payday” before returning to more traditional heavyweight contests next year. The fight is understood to be worth around $100m.

Andrew Tate has said Paul views the bout as a final cash-out, calling it “retirement money.”

He added that Paul’s decision to accept the fight required conviction, noting he hoped “everyone gets out of there without any physical injury.”

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has expressed unease about the physical mismatch, citing Joshua’s size and knockout power as a severe threat to Paul.

He warned that “getting knocked out by someone like that changes lives,” adding that a serious concussion “is scary” and that Paul is “willing to go out there and fight” despite the risks.

The discussion broadened after Oleksandr Usyk compared the fighters’ capabilities, saying Joshua and Paul were not comparable in technical ability or pedigree. Drawing an analogy, he said, “Anthony is Rolls-Royce, Jake Paul is a Fiat,” and suggested both men faced risk but in different ways. Usyk, who fought Joshua twice and is familiar with his style, noted that Joshua is currently working with members of Usyk’s team in preparation for the Miami bout.

Paul has maintained his online persona in the lead-up, recently comparing Joshua’s Olympic gold medal with his own win in a small wrestling tournament, saying, “We are not the same.” His trolling continues as analysts question how he will cope with a career boxer who has fought exclusively at world-title level for over a decade.

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who faced Paul twice, said the YouTuber-turned-boxer retains a “chance” depending on Joshua’s approach in the ring.

He said Paul has shown belief and knockout power but added that the outcome hinges on “what version of Anthony Joshua comes out.”

Woodley argued that if Joshua fails to stop Paul early, the fight could stretch the distance and give Paul confidence.

Joshua’s recent form remains mixed. He was knocked out by Daniel Dubois in September 2024 but had defeated former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in his previous outing.

Woodley, however, rejected comparisons with the Ngannou fight, saying Ngannou and Paul present different threats.