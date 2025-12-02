Tiny predicts ‘sad day’ for Happy Boy at GOtv Boxing Night 34

The boasts and banters are unceasing as the GOtv Boxing Night 34 gets close to D-Day.

The latest fighter to lay claims to superior power over his opponent is national super bantamweight champion, Durotimi “Tiny” Agboola, who has taken a swipe at Sadiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke, ahead of their title clash at GOtv Boxing Night 34, scheduled for December 26 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. The event, featuring live music and comedy, includes two title bouts, an international contest, and three additional fights.

Speaking from his Ibadan base, Tiny dismissed Happy Boy as a boxer not yet ready for national-level pressure. “He needs to upskill. He is still new to this game. He calls himself Happy Boy, but he will go home sad and depressed. I am happy when I make people sad in the ring, and Happy Boy will be my next victim,” he said.

In the other title fight, Saddam “Baby Boxer” Oladipupo will take on Imole “System” Oloyede for the national lightweight crown.

On the undercard, Emmanuel “Ability” Abimbola will square up against Sodiq “Smart Lion” Suleiman in an eight-round light welterweight bout.

Abimbola, a former Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy winner, dismissed the undefeated Suleiman with characteristic bluntness.

“Smart Lion, my foot. This is a pussy cat calling itself a lion. He will learn the difference when the bell rings,” he said.

Smart Lion, however, said being underrated only fuels him. Other contests lined up include the national lightweight clash between Segun “Odi” Gbobaniyi and Tobiloba “Smiling Assassin” Ijomoni; the super bantamweight meeting between Ezekiel “Touch” Seun and Toheeb “Full Tank” Hassan, and the international showdown featuring Nigeria’s Rasheed “ID Buster” Idowu against Ghana’s Nii Offei Dodoo.

GOtv Boxing Night 34 is sponsored by GOtv, with support from MultiChoice, Zetaweb, the Lagos State Sports Commission and TheCable.