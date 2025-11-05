U.S.-based Olympian Bazunu arrives for seventh GCU Relays

Olympian and Hall of Fame inductee Ancient Mariner, Ruks Bazunu, has arrived for the seventh edition of the yearly Government College Ughelli (GCU) Relays, which will take place on November 22.

Ambassador Bazunu, who flew in from his base in America at the weekend, has made it a yearly ritual to return, alongside his spouse, for the GCU Relays.

Speaking on arrival in Warri, Bazunu said: “My expectation and vision for the GCU Relays is to be on top with my sights on the Pennsylvania Invitational Relay Classics in the USA.

“The reality, though, is that the economic situation of the country has not allowed for the Athletics Meet to keep pace with my huge expectations.”

Bazunu believes that many years after the introduction of the GCU Relays as a national event, the host school’s athletics ground should be boasting a pavilion and protective covers.

Reacting to Bazunu’s expectations, GCUOBA’s Secretary General, Pastor Wilson Egbodje, said the National Content Development Board is looking into the issue.

The seventh GCU Relays will be held on November 22 with entries from top schools across the country. The key to the yearly GCU Relays is the promotion of healthy athletics rivalry among Nigerian secondary schools.