UK political coalition wants FIFA to strip U.S. of 2026 World Cup hosting rights

A group of UK politicians from several different parties have demanded that FIFA expel the United States from hosting and competing in the 2026 World Cup, reports sportbible.com.

In just five months, the United States of America will co-host the biggest competition in sport as the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off across North America.

Of the 104 fixtures set to be played at the World Cup, 78 will be hosted across the U.S., including all of the knockout matches, with Canada and Mexico each hosting 13 matches.

However, the role of the U.S. in the World Cup has come into question in recent months, given the current political landscape and the actions of President Donald Trump.

This has led to a cross-party group of politicians in the UK signing a motion in parliament calling on international sporting bodies like FIFA to consider expelling the U.S.

Earlier this month, Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro was seized by U.S. forces during a raid on the capital city of Caracas, raising questions over Trump’s consideration of international law.

It comes just one month after FIFA controversially awarded Trump its inaugural “Peace Prize” at the 2026 World Cup draw ceremony in Washington, praising him for his efforts in reducing conflict across the world.

But Trump’s recent actions haven’t gone unnoticed, as a group of 23 politicians from Labour, the Lib Dems, Green Party and Plaid Cymru have signed a motion in parliament, asking for major international sporting bodies to suspend the U.S.

They claim that major sporting events “should not be used to legitimise or normalise violations of international law by powerful states”.

The motion specifically notes the recent “escalation of U.S. actions against Venezuela”, including “the kidnapping of President Nicolas Maduro”, as an example of why the U.S. has taken things too far.

Since the seizure of Maduro, Trump and several other key political figures in the US have made a series of comments regarding invading other states, with the president recently restating his desire to ‘acquire’ Greenland.

The motion added that such comments are “repeated veiled and overt threats made by senior U.S. officials” towards Denmark, Colombia and Cuba.”

Should FIFA listen to the motion and suspend the U.S. over their recent political behaviour, it could throw the World Cup into chaos just months before it is set to kick off.

However, Trump’s close relationship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino means that it is unlikely that the football governing body would take such a drastic action.

But, it’s possible that other major international sporting bodies could yet react to the political landscape and punish the U.S. for Trump’s actions, raising questions about Los Angeles hosting the 2028 Olympic Games.