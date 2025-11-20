Unizik qualifies for 2026 World University Games in Egypt

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Unizik) has qualified to represent Nigeria in the 2026 World University Games, billed to hold in Egypt.

The university’s female football and volleyball teams will participate in the tournament, having qualified at the just-concluded 27th edition of Nigeria University Games (NUGA) at the University of Jos (UNIJOS) and environs that held from November 6 to 16th November this year.

Unizik participated in eight events, such as taekwondo, karate, female football, volleyball, male football, tennis, rowing and athletics.

Unizik’s female football and volleyball teams were among the first three-placed teams at the NUGA Games to become eligible for the Egypt 2026.

Receiving the contingent at the Senate Council Chamber on his first day of assumption of duty, the new Vice Chancellor, Professor Ugochukwu Bond Anyaehie, described them as good ambassadors of the institution.

Anyaehie said that the performance of Unizik teams that qualified for the World University Games in Egypt next year would help put the university on the world map of sports, in particular, and education in general.

After honouring the athletes and their handlers, the VC promised to encourage talent hunt and nurture in the university in order to put them into the limelight.

In a chat with The Guardian, a 19-year-old Mary Ogisi, who won a silver medal in taekwondo and a bronze in karate, said she developed an interest in combat sports to develop a defensive mechanism due to bullying she experienced while growing up.

Match Commissioner, Dr Ikenna Nwokedi, who doubled as the media officer of the contingent, hailed the athletes for giving a good account of themselves, having qualified from the South-East zone as representative champions.

Also speaking, the Director of Sports, Mrs Tonia Chukwudi, praised the contingent for doing the institution proud in the face of constraints.

Chukwudi observed that the inclement cold weather, exhaustion from the long trip from Anambra to Jos, injured players, perceived insecurity in host community, and movement to and fro the scattered venues wore the athletes down and contributed to the outcome of the events.

She pointed out that Unizik has a team to beat in the country despite not winning the overall trophy, stressing, “In all, it was a good outing. The Unizik team has a 95 per cent rating in terms of good performance”.