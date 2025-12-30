Warri Wolves’ home woes persist as Wikki Tourists grab 2–2 draw

Warri Wolves closed out their 2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) campaign with a result that summed up their season so far—exciting, competitive, yet deeply frustrating.



The Seasiders were held to a pulsating 2–2 draw by fellow newly promoted side, Wikki Tourists, in a Matchday 19 encounter at the Southern Delta University Stadium, Ozoro, Delta State. This further exposed their growing struggle to convert home advantage into points.



Despite flashes of attacking quality that kept fans entertained, Wolves once again paid the price for defensive lapses. The draw means the Delta-based side have now dropped a worrying 16 points at home from just 10 games, a statistic that continues to undermine their ambitions in the top flight.

Reacting after the match, the team’s Technical Adviser, Napoleon Aluma, did not mince words, admitting that avoidable errors at the back cost his team a vital win.



“We made silly mistakes at the back, especially conceding the first goal. The changes at the start of the second half brought us back into the game, but conceding that second goal was really hard to take,” Aluma said.



While acknowledging the setbacks, the experienced tactician insisted that the season is far from over, stressing the need for improvement as the league enters its decisive second stanza.



“There is room for improvement. I need to focus on the things within my control, which is to ensure I get the best out of the players at my disposal. Our target is to pick a continental ticket at the end of the season,” he added.



On the other side, Wikki Tourists left Ozoro with renewed belief and momentum. Their Technical Adviser, Abdul Maikaba, praised his players’ discipline and execution, describing the result as fully deserved.



“I’m so proud of my players for the effort they put in. We had a game plan, they followed my instructions, and it was a deserved result. We thank our fans for the love and support. We intend to take this momentum into the second stanza of the season,” Maikaba said, reiterating that his team’s primary objective remains survival in the NPFL.



The draw leaves Warri Wolves 13th on the standings with 24 points after 19 matches, just one point above Wikki Tourist, who sit 14th with 23 points from the same number of games—highlighting how tight and unforgiving the relegation battle could become.



Both sides will have little time to dwell on the result, as they are set to clash again in the reverse fixture on January 7, 2026, in a Matchday 20 encounter that could have significant implications for their respective seasons.