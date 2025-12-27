Why full PU athletic tracks are smartest public investment – Egbe

The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports Facilities Construction, Ebi Egbe, has emphasised the need for Nigerians to have Full Polyurethane (Full PU) athletic tracks, saying: “It remains the most sustainable choice for public stadia and school sports facilities.

“In countries where maintenance culture is weak, sustainability is not about promises, but it is about survival,” Egbe told The Guardian.

Monimichelle Sports, which is based in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, is a prominent Nigeria Sports infeastrucute company.

According to Egbe, Full Polyurethane (Full PU) has near-zero maintenance dependency, no loose granules, no erosion, and no routine re-texturing

“It withstands heat, heavy rain, as well as overuse, and also has 15 to 20 years service life. It is lowest cost per year of use for government.

Unlike cheaper systems that fail within a few years, Full PU tracks are built to perform even when maintenance budgets disappear,” he stated.

Speaking further, Egbe said: “For Governors and policymakers, this means fewer failed projects, no embarrassing early deterioration, and reduced recurrent expenditure.

“It is an infrastructure that truly serves athletes and communities. It is the most sustainable facility that survives neglect. Build it once, and use for decades,” Egbe stated.