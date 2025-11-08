Adoration (36)

The Meaning Of The Fear Of The Lord

To fear the Lord encompasses different aspects of the believer’s relationship with God.

(1) Essential to fearing God is the knowledge of His holiness, justice and righteousness as a counterpart of His love and mercy: knowing Him and understanding fully who He is (cf. Prov 2:5). Godly fear is based on the conviction that God is a holy God whose very nature leads him to judge sin.

(2) The fear of the Lord requires a knowledge of the Holy (One) (Prov 9:10) that regards Him with holy awe and reverence, and honours God as God because of His great glory, holiness, majesty, and power (see. Phil 2:12). See the response of (a) the Israelites at Mount Sinai (Exodus 19:16; 20:18-19; Deut 5:22-27); (b) Isaiah (Isaiah 6:1-5); and (c) John (Rev 1:17)

(3) True fear of the Lord causes believer to place their faith and trust in Him alone for salvation.

“Thus Israel saw the great work which the Lord had done in Egypt; so, the people feared the Lord, and believed the Lord and His servant Moses,” (Ex 13:31).

“You who fear the Lord, trust in the Lord; He is their help and their shield,” (Ps 115:11).

“Surely His salvation is near to those who fear Him, that glory may dwell in our land,” (Ps 85:9).

The fear of the Lord produces in God’s people a confident hope and trust in Him. Such people are saved and receive His forgiving love and mercy (Luke 1:50; cf. Ps 103:11; 130:4).

(4) Finally, to fear God involves recognising that sin has serious consequences and that both in time and in eternity God has the power to punish those who break His righteous laws (cf. Ps 76:7-8).

“You, Yourself, are to be feared; and who may stand in Your presence when once You are angry? 8: You caused judgment to be heard from heaven; the earth feared and was still,” (Ps 76:7-8).

When the Israelites misbehaved, Moses said: “For I was afraid of the anger and hot displeasure with which the Lord was angry with you, to destroy you. But the Lord listened to me at that time also,” (Deut 9:19).

Similarly in the NT, immediately after acknowledging God’s coming vengeance and judgment, the author of Hebrews wrote: “It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God,” (Heb 10:31).

Reasons To Fear The Lord

(1) We should fear Him because of His authority as the Creator of all things and people (Ps 33:6-9).

“Let all the earth fear the Lord; Let all the inhabitants of the world stand in awe of Him. 9: For He spoke, and it was done; He commanded, and it stood fast,” (Ps 33:8, 9).

• Email: [email protected]. Facebook: Yetunde Mercy Olumide