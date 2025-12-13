Angel of the lord will follow you

Psalm 34:7-10: “The angel of the Lordencampeth round about them that fear him, and delivereth them. 8: O taste and see that the Lord is good: blessed is the man that trusteth in him. 9: O fear the Lord, ye his saints: for there is no want to them that fear him. 10: The young lions do lack, and suffer hunger: but they that seek the Lord shall not want any good thing.”

The journey of life is, indeed, a herculean task and no one embarks on it successfully without God being with him. The lifetime journey is without doubt a task that must be accomplished and everyone needs the presence of God in the course of that onerous project. In the course of life, there is a journey of 365 days, there are projects of one month as well as one week and a day’s journey. In all these, God does not leave the people that put their trust in Him alone. It is, therefore, a necessity and a matter of expediency to call upon God and commit our projects into His hand prior to its commencement.

In a lifetime journey one will always have a vision for his or her life. When such is committed into the hand of God and it is according to His will, God ensures its accomplishment. The journey of the year, and that of the month and week are all part of a lifetime project and God always backs them up.

When the Israelites were about to start the journey from Egypt to the Promised Land Moses called on God to go with them and in response to the prayer, the angel of God accompanied them by a pillar of cloud by day and pillar of fire by night.

The Bible was specific in Exodus 23:20-23 when it says: “Behold, I send an angel before thee, to keep thee in the way, and to bring thee into the place which I have prepared. 21: Beware of him, and obey his voice, provoke him not; for he will not pardon your transgressions: for my name is in him. 22: But if thou shalt, indeed, obey his voice, and do all that I speak; then I will be an enemy unto thine enemies, and an adversary unto thine adversaries. 23: For mine angel shall go before thee, and bring thee in unto the Amorites, and the Hittites, and the Perizzites, and the Canaanites, and the Hivites, and the Jebusites: and I will cut them off.” The Israelites journey from Egypt to the Promised Land was long and tedious, full of challenges and obstacles, but at every point in time God gave them victory; a proof that He was with them. The Bible was emphatic saying that many are the afflictions of the righteous, but God delivers him from them all.

In the course of that journey, they lacked food, but God provided them with manner that fell from heaven on daily basis. There was no drinking water, but God made water to flow from the rock for them to drink. They faced several enemies who engaged them in series of life threatening wars, but God gave them victory over their enemies.

In the journey of life, one is faced with challenges both at the personal level and as a member of a group or nation as well as in life career and even God assigned duties. As the King of Israel, King Hezekia, faced threats of war from Sennacherib, King of Assyria, but his dependence on God gave him victory. 2Kings 19:32-35 says: “Therefore thus saith the Lord concerning the King of Assyria, He shall not come into this city, nor shoot an arrow there, nor come before it with shield, nor cast a bank against it. 33: By the way that he came, by the same shall he return, and shall not come into this city, saith the Lord. 34: For I will defend this city, to save it, for mine own sake, and for my servant David’s sake. 35: And it came to pass that night, that the angel of the Lord went out, and smote in the camp of the Assyrians an hundred fourscore and five thousand: and when they arose early in the morning, behold, they were all dead corpses.” This is a sure proof that the angel of the Lord fought for the Israelites against their enemies. When the Assyrian army was defeated without both parties shooting a single bullet or arrow, King Sennacherib was forced to return to Nineveh.

The angel of the Lord fights for the people who put their trust in Him. Even today, God still sends His Angels to go with His people and fight for them in the face of danger. The world is currently in the hand of the devil and dangerous agents of the wicked one are roaming about as armed robbers, ritual killers, terrorists and kidnappers everywhere seeking who to destroy, but I have told my congregation that whenever they are faced with any dangerous situation they should make a simple declaration that they are: ‘Chosen, three times, and ask the danger, who are you? And if the danger persists, they should shout, the God of my pastor, where are you?’ Surely, the danger will disappear and God whom we serve and depend on, will fight for them. This has been working and testimonies abound of how God saved many in the face of danger.

The power of God is supreme, hence, no force challenges Him. If you depend on God He will fight for you. The Bible is emphatic on this, as stated in Isaiah 45:1-3:“Thus saith the Lord to his anointed, to Cyrus, whose right hand I have holden, to subdue nations before him; and I will loose the loins of kings, to open before him the two leaved gates; and the gates shall not be shut. 2: I will go before thee, and make the crooked places straight. I will break in pieces the gates of brass, and cut in sunder the bars of iron. 3: And I will give thee the treasures of darkness, and hidden riches of secret places, that thou mayest know that I, the Lord, which call thee by thy name, am the God of Israel.” God has given a promise to go before you in any project you have committed into His hand. It could be a particular journey you want to embark upon, it could be a business endeavour, one may even have challenges in marriage, family life among others, God is making a promise of going before you to solve that problem. He can grant you open doors in business by showing you the treasures in the dark places and hidden riches of secret places. God does not fail in His promise, whatever He says He does at the appointed time because He has the capacity to fulfill His promise. The Bible confirms this in Isaiah 46:9-11: “Remember the former things of old: for I am God, and there is none else; I am God, and there is none like me.10: Declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times the things that are not yet done, saying, My counsel shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure. 11: Calling a ravenous bird from the east, the man that executeth my counsel from a far country: yea, I have spoken it, I will also bring it to pass; I have purposed it, I will also do it.” Whatever God has promised, He will bring to pass. It is left for you to call on Him in time of need. However, there is a condition that is attached before God will answer your prayers; He does not answer the request of sinners that is why the Bible advises we seek the Kingdom of God and His righteousness first and all our needs will be added unto us. Therefore, for God to answer your prayers, you must live a holy and a righteous life, serve Him with all your heart, and the angel of the Lord will follow you to attend to your needs.

As you serve Him here on earth, He will offer both protection and provisions for you. Also, you will enjoy eternal life with Christ in heaven hereafter.

Testimony Of The Lord’s Doing

After Three Miscarriages, God Blesses Couple With A Baby Boy

Sister Joy Blessing mounted the podium with her family members —husband, Uche Blessing; and children, Emmanuel and Miracle Blessing.

Sister Blessing disclosed that she joined The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries in 2002 and has remained a chosen. According to her, the husband joined Chosen in 2013 and their kids were born in Chosen.

Thanking God for making her and her family, members of The Lord’s Chosen to date, Sister Blessing said: “We are here to appreciate the God of Chosen for breaking the yoke of delay in conception that lasted for six years. After the duration of six years, God of Chosen gave us another baby despite the difficulty we experienced. It happened that last year, my mother was planning to travel to Nigeria and since I knew that she would have opportunity to see our Daddy General Overseer, I gave her our picture to present to him and asked for prayers for us. She came to Nigeria in February last year and had the opportunity to see Daddy G.O. and he prayed on the picture.”

Sister Joy said after Daddy G.O.’s prayer, the mother called her and said Daddy G.O. had prayed for them and this is what he said: “She will conceive this year.”

According to our sister, she conceived in May, and in February this year, she had her son, despite all the complications.

Our elated sister said: “By May, I took in. By February this year, I had my son despite all the complications, which I give the glory of God of Chosen. Before then, we went for Germany crusade and after the crusade we returned to Italy. When we returned, I had a revelation and in that revelation, we were three sisters. We saw Daddy G.O. and we knelt and greeted him. Out of the three of us, Daddy called me and asked: ‘My daughter, what is it?’ I started complaining, and he said, ‘it is done,’ that he would hear my testimony in the Italy crusade. This happened last year, and I never knew there would be an Italy crusade, as it was not mentioned.

After six years, the God of Chosen did it for us. Daddy, you are hearing my testimony—after three miscarriages, the God of Chosen intervened. I return all the praise and glory to Him. May His name be exalted in Jesus’ name… Amen!”

Sister Joy’s prayer is that Daddy G.O. and his family, including her own family, and all Chosen members worldwide will make heaven at last in Jesus’ name. Praise, the Lord!