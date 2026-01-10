Behold, the Saviour of the world

John 3:16-18: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. 17: For God sent not His son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through Him might be saved. 18: He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.”

The creation of man was unique and well thought out. God’s intention was to create man and empower him as His representative on earth. While other creatures evolved, God took special time and attention to mould man from sand and breathe life into him. Man was empowered to take charge of the earth; subdue it, be fruit and replenish it. Man was placed in the Garden of Eden where all the comforts he needed were provided for him.

The earth, according to God’s plan, was to be the colony of heaven with man at the head of the government, while God, the King, rules in heaven. Man was to rule on the earth according to the will of God by being in total obedience to God’s word. Man, made in the image and likeness of God, was to function like God as the Bible reveals in Genesis 1:26-28. It says: “And God said, let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth. 27: So, God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them. 28: And God blessed them, and God said unto them, be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth.”

The earth would have been like heaven with people manifesting heaven’s culture in their daily activities, but the Devil, the pretender, represented by the serpent, came in his subtle way to deceive man and led him into the sin of disobedience. This made man to disobeyed God’s instructions and ate the forbidden fruit. Sin then entered earth and the kingdom was lost to the Devil, the pretender. Man was ejected from his comfort zone, the Garden of Eden, to fend for himself. The Devil took over the rulership of the earth and introduced death, sin, desperation, murder and many other evils into it.

However, God’s original intention was not abandoned, hence God promised to send the seed of man who will bruise the head of the serpent at the appointed time when He will come. This seed of man is our Lord, Jesus Christ, the Saviour of mankind, which the Bible presents in the lead scripture above. God loves the man He had created to represent His heaven colony on earth. The Saviour of the world our Lord, Jesus Christ, came to reclaim the lost kingdom, and to bring back the culture and government of heaven to His people on earth, using the church as an outpost for the propagation of the heavenly culture on earth. The people of the earth who will live according to the legacy, the Saviour has come to propagate will live everlasting life with Christ and they will be raptured when He returns in His glory.

Whosoever lives his or her life according to the will of God, and the kingdom principles will be raptured, when the Lord will come for the saints. They will be with Him forever. Those who remain adamant in their sin will not be part of this rapture and the glory that will accompany it. This is why the Bible says in Romans 3:23-24: “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God. 24: Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.”

Through the sin of Adam in the Garden of Eden, we all have sinned, but there is redemption through our Lord Jesus Christ, the Saviour of the world. Sin is defined in various ways: as transgression against the law, as an overstepping of the law, as the divine boundary between the good and evil, as a departure from the right or failure to meet the divine standard.

It is also a trespass, which is the intrusion of self-will into the sphere of divine authority. It is could also be defined as lawlessness, or spiritual anarchy. Sin originated from the Devil and the only remedy is to accept the Saviour, Jesus Christ, who was crucified on the Cross of Calvary for the salvation of mankind. He came to redeem the people under the bondage of sin. He came to save the world from the bondage sin has imposed on them through the Devil. Redemption is to deliver someone for a price, which our Lord Jesus Christ has paid on the Cross of Calvary by shedding His blood for mankind.

He is, therefore, the Saviour of the world. He has come for the salvation of mankind. His kingdom and government will be made manifest in the life of the people who will abide by His word and teachings of the kingdom truth. He has come to seek all for everlasting life with Him. The Bible captures this in Luke 19:10 saying: “For the Son of man is come to seek and to save that which was lost.”

Our Lord Jesus Christ is the seed of man, which God said was coming to bruise the head of serpent, and he has come for the salvation of the entire mankind. He has come to reclaim and restore the kingdom, which the Devil stole by his craftiness. So your role in this whole exercise is to believe in the redemption work of the Saviour of the world. Sin has entered the world through Satan, the Devil, and will only live in the heart of any man who refuses to accept our Lord, Jesus Christ, into his or her life. When you accept Jesus Christ, you start the race for His second coming to rapture the saints who will reign with Him forever.

Today, as you read this message, reject everything about the Devil in your life, ensure the spirit of God rules in your life by accepting our Lord, Jesus Christ, as your Lord and Saviour. After this, be ready for the second coming of Jesus, so that when the trumpet shall blow you will be raptured in Jesus’ name.

Testimony Of The Lord’s Doing

‘G.O. Prayed, Miracle Happened, I Got Very Good Job In Qatar’

Psalm 126: 1-2 says:

“When the Lord turned again the captivity of Zion, they were like them that dream…” What happened to me in the desert of Qatar was like a dream, but God mysteriously saved me from the hands of the wicked.

My name is Brother Emmanuel Nnabugo. I reside at Adeoya Street, Mushin, Lagos. I became a true member of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries in Qatar, when our G.O. visited the country in 2014.

My case was like the biblical account of Prophet Jonah who in attempt to run away from serving God, ended up in a fish’s belly. So, here in Nigeria, our father would force us to go to The Lord’s Chosen and would threaten us that if we did not go to the church, there would be no food for us. So, we were going to The Lord’s Chosen under duress and to make the matter worse, he bought seven megaphones for seven of us in the house for mandatory morning cry every day. To evade that, I told him I did not know what to preach. He said, we should take the megaphones to the streets in the morning, and while there, we should say, “repent for the kingdom of God is near.” So, because of the fear of my father, I did it just to please him; In fact, it actually was not coming from my mind. To ensure that his instructions were carried out, my father had to come to our street junction to monitor whether we were actually doing the morning cry, or not.

My daddy was a very strict man. In 2013, he said, if we do not preach Christ to the world that he would disown us.

Eventually in 2014, I got a visa to travel to Qatar, when the visa came I was so happy that at least, I would be free from going to The Lord’s Chosen and doing morning cry everyday. But one remarkable thing that happened during that time I was preaching was that, I was afflicted with stomach ulcer, but as I was obeying the instruction of my father to serve God, I did not know when the ulcer disappeared till today. Praise the Lord!

When I got to Qatar, I became a cleaner in a company where I was receiving peanut as salary, but that did not bother me because I was happy leaving Nigeria and my father.

While in Qatar, a friend of mine informed me that a Lord’s Chosen Pastor was coming to Qatar. I said, which Chosen man, hope you are not referring to the one in Nigeria?

Eventually, it became the general overseer of the church that came and my friend ensured that I attended the programme, which I reluctantly did, even though I got there very late. G.O was almost rounding off his prayers, when I got there. As I saw the G.O, I said so this man came to Qatar to find me out; I had also said similar word to him in Nigeria.

As God would have it, I listened to the few counsels he had for us and as he was praying, he said: “This is Arab country and that, we should desist from evil, so that, it shall be well with us. I release my angels to follow the Chosen ones, moreover, those of you without good jobs, God will grant you good jobs in Jesus’ name.” I was so happy and claimed the prayers. But one very important thing I said to myself was: if the G.O. could come again to Qatar to locate me, it means God has destined me to be a member of The Lord’s Chosen indeed! That was how I surrendered my life fully to God of Chosen. Then, after a month of the G.O.’s visit and prayers, miracle happened. I got a very good job with overwhelming salary. P-r-a-i-s-e, The Lord!