The world is a theatre of battle between darkness and light. This struggle began in Heaven and will continue till the end of time. Light is a symbol of holiness, righteousness, purity, knowledge and everything good; while darkness is a symbol of Satan, sin, impurity, sickness, ignorance and every forms of evil. The battle between light and darkness has been on from the days of Garden of Eden. As we draw close to the end of time, the devil is coming out with all forms of darkness over humanity. The Bible had already predicted this: “For, behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness over the people …” (Isaiah 60:2). This is manifesting in the form of violence, killing, cheating, kidnapping, lies, deception, heresies, fighting and immorality, among others.

The Bible says God is light and the children of God are children of light. Amid darkness, the children of light are to shine and walk in the light. “Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the Lord is risen upon thee,” (Isaiah 60:1). The children of light must stand out distinctly from the children of darkness in this dark world. The scripture emphatically says that Christians are the light of the world. They are like a city built on a mountain that cannot be hidden (Matthew 5:14). As a child of God, you are to carry the light and manifest it in your environment in holiness, in righteousness and in good deeds. Every child of God should continually walk in the light, reflecting righteousness, holiness, truth, peace and hope. Your light must shine for all to see in the keeping with the scriptural injunction: “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in Heaven,” (Matthew 5:16).

Your light must shine before others that people may see the light of Jesus in your good works, in your loving, serving, in the way you speak to others, caring for others and in the way you relate to others. Your good deeds should shine in a world where there is so much darkness. In such a way that people might see your good deeds and give glory to your Father who is in Heaven. Jesus is the light who came into the world filled with darkness, so, that people may see light and never walk in blindness. The coming of light into the world brought order, direction and radiance to the world. Light is inevitable in human existence.

Light is a metaphor for holiness, moral purity, knowledge, wisdom, grace, insight, illumination, understanding, intelligence, truth, hope, guidance, goodness, life, direction, and movement. On the other hand, darkness is a metaphor for Satan, evil, sin, impurities, ignorance, fear, sinister, sickness and anything evil.

The Church should not be hidden in their beautiful cathedrals, but must go out to preach the gospel to the lost, so that, sinners can be converted. Light brings lasting transformation and anywhere it enters there is bound to be transformation. When the light of God enters into a life, such a life must surely be transformed. When the light of God enters a community such a community is bound to witness transformation.

• Today’s nugget: You are the light of the world. Prayer: Lord help me to be a shining light. Prayer lines: 08033299824. E-mail: [email protected]. Rev. Abel Ukachi Amadi, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria.