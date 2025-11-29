Church Of Nigeria inaugurates Missionary Diocese of Oyo South as 167th diocese, enthrones pioneer Bishop, Olufemi Familoni

Legal Secretary/Personal Assistant to the Bishop, Barrister Ayo Oladapo (left); Chancellor, Barrister Wole Afolabi (SAN); Lord Bishop, The Rt Revd Olufemi Familoni; his wife, Modupe and Registrar of the Diocese, Mrs Tutu Adelusi, at the inauguration and enthronement of Bishop Familoni as the pioneer Bishop of the Diocese of Oyo South, Church of Nigeria.

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has formally inaugurated the Missionary Diocese of Oyo South and enthroned The Right Reverend Olufemi Familoni, as pioneer Bishop. The event held last Wednesday at the Cathedral Church of St. John’s Akinmoorin, Oyo State.

With the inauguration, Oyo South is now the 167th Diocese of the Church of Nigeria. The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, The Most Reverend Henry C. Ndukuba’s official proclamation was received with great excitement by members of the congregation, who described the development as a significant milestone for the church and the surrounding communities.

The colourful ceremony was presided by the Primate himself.

In his inaugural sermon, Bishop Familoni called on Christians to remain prayerful and courageous, despite the security challenges in some parts of the country, urging governments at all levels to intensify efforts to protect its citizens and restore peace.

He said: “Our vision for the new Diocese is to shine the light of Christ by touching lives, providing for the less privileged in the society. We are being driven by the zeal and purposefulness of God, just like the biblical Abraham, who was told by God to leave his comfort zone and then, he became the father of nations.”

The pioneer Bishop said the new diocese under his leadership would prioritise missionary outreach, youth development and collaboration with traditional institutions.

He also pledged to strengthen community engagement and support programmestargetted at vulnerable groups.

Members of the Diocese described the creation of Oyo South as a strategic step toward bringing the Church’s pastoral, spiritual and social services closer to communities within the Akinmoorin, Awe, Fiditi, Jobele, and Ilora axis of Oyo State.

The ceremony drew over 40 Bishops, including the Archbishops of the Church, representatives from the government, traditional rulers and hundreds of Anglican faithful from across the country.