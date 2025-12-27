Count your blessings and scale your efforts

In everything give thanks; for this is the will of God for you in Christ Jesus, (1 Thess. 5:18, NKJV). Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits, (Psalm 103:2; NKJV)

Most times in life, we attribute success to precede hard work and efforts. In as much as there is some percentage of truth in this, we must consider the following:

• Was our effort involved in making us part of the family, we belong to by marriage and birth? What active role did we play that made us to be born into the family; how did we find ourself at the right place at the right time that brought the right man or woman?

• Was our effort involved in making you inherit the special skill of knowledge retention, skill, I.Q, body make-up and building and phenomenal, beautiful and bold physique?

• Was your effort truly involved in bringing certain important or dedicated personalities into your life?

• Could it not be said that somehow you are born, privileged, opportuned, and enjoyed all these out of divine orchestration?

Romans 9:16, reads: “So then it is not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth; but of God that showeth mercy.”

It is part of Paul’s argument that God’s plan of election is not based on the merits of individuals, but on God’s own purpose and will, as illustrated by the example of Jacob and Esau in the preceding verse to the strong…”

In Ecclesiastics 9:11 the preacher said: “I returned, and saw under the sun, that the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favour to men of skill; but time and chance happeneth to them all.” The verse goes on to state that neither wisdom nor riches are guaranteed to those who seem to have them, but “time and chance happeneth to them all.”

This means that success is not solely based on natural abilities like speed or strength, but also on factors beyond one’s control, God’s ultimate plan.

In 1 Samuel 17 we read one of the most fascinating and favourite Bible stories among Bible scholars and students; and that is the story of David and Goliath.

• Goliath was one of the most decorated champions of the Philistines from Gath. Traditionally, the height of Goliath in the Masoretic Hebrew text is “six cubits and a span” (around 9’6″ or 9’9″ or 2.97 meters). However, older manuscripts like the Septuagint (ancient Greek translation) and the Dead Sea Scrolls list his height as “four cubits and a span” (around 6’6″ or 6’9″). Even at the shorter height, he was still a giant compared to the average man of that era (around 5’6″).

• Goliath’s elaborate bronze armour and iron spearhead (which weighed around 15 pounds) indicate advanced, Iron Age technology, superior to the bronze weaponry available to most Israelites at the time. His shield-bearer preceded him, suggesting his shield was massive.

According to most English translations of the Bible (following the Masoretic Text), Goliath’s gear had significant weight:

Coat of Scale Armour: His bronze coat of mail weighed 5,000 shekels, which translates to approximately 125 to 126 pounds (57 kg).

Spearhead: The iron point (blade) of his spear weighed 600 shekels, approximately 15 pounds (6.8 kg).

Other Armour: He also wore a bronze helmet and bronze greaves (leg armour from knees to ankles), and carried a javelin and a sword, the weights of which are not specified, but would have added considerably to his total burden.

Spear Shaft: The shaft of his spear was described as being “like a weaver’s rod,” suggesting unusual thickness and strength rather than length.

• Goliath’s challenge to single combat was a known Philistine warfare tactic where one champion fought for his nation to prevent a large-scale battle. The Israelites were “dismayed and greatly afraid” because their best warrior, King Saul (who was notably tall himself), was too afraid to accept the challenge.

Goliath when compared with David was more described in Goliath reaction: 1Samuel 17:42-44

David appeared to violate every established norm of ancient warfare, making his challenge a profound insult to Goliath’s warrior status and the Philistine nation’s honour.

The reasons for Goliath’s contempt, supported by historical and cultural context from sources like Josephus and various ancient commentaries, include:

• David’s Appearance And Youth: Goliath saw David as “little more than a boy” who was ruddy (healthy/young-looking) and handsome, not a seasoned warrior. In the honour-shame culture of the ancient world, an opponent’s stature was a reflection of the victor’s glory, and a giant defeating a mere boy would earn no respect or acclaim.

• Lack Of Proper Armour/Weaponry: David came armed only with a shepherd’s staff, a sling and some stones. Goliath, clad in heavy bronze armour and carrying a spear “like a weaver’s bar,” felt insulted that the Israelites would send someone so ill-equipped to face him, asking: “Am I a dog, that you come at me with sticks?”

• Violation of Warrior Ethos: Philistine society highly valued physical prowess and battle experience. David, a shepherd boy with no official military rank, threatened Goliath’s professional standing and social capital merely by offering to fight him.

• Intimidation Tactic: Publicly belittling an opponent was a common military psychological tactic in the ancient Near East designed to erode the enemy’s morale and reinforce dominance.

Goliath’s curses by his gods and his threat to give David’s flesh to the birds served this purpose.

• Spiritual and Covenantal Hostility: Beyond the physical, the battle was understood as a spiritual clash. David represented the “living God” of Israel, whom Goliath had been defying for 40 days. Goliath’s contempt for David extended to the God David served, whom the Philistine neither feared nor understood.

In essence, Goliath perceived David as an insignificant, unqualified youth whose presence in single combat was a grave insult to his personal honour and the power of his gods. Despite this looking down, David understood that victory is of the Lord. The wise man said in Proverbs 21:31 “The horse is prepared for the day of battle, but deliverance is of the Lord.” To Goliath the battle was about ‘might,’ but to David: only God guarantees victory. Read 1Samuel 17:33-37.

Beloved, this year our achievements were not based on efforts, but God’s mercy and grace, Only Him alone guaranteed our victories, therefore, we owe him our praise and gratitude.

• The Ven. Stephen Wolemonwu is Rector, Ibru Ecumenical Centre, Agbarha-Otor.