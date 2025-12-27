Drug addict receives Christ, shares testimony at Lord’s Chosen service

Zion Kefas Audu Gambo, a drug addict, gave his life to Jesus Christ and was relieved of his addiction at the October Crusade of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries held at the Polo Field in Jos, Plateau State.

The Kaduna State-born addict who was based in Jos disclosed that there was an immediate turnaround for good for him, when the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, prayed for them.

Testifying his new life in Christ at theThursday Service of the Church held at its headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos, Gambo described the story of his former life, as very painful.

He said: “The truth is, I am not an armed robber, I came from a family of seven and I am the last child. I grew up with a bad character. I have a very bad spirit that made me to do most of the evil things that I was doing. I don’t have a particular phone that I can call my own because of what drug has done in my life.

“I was a drug addict and I can’t explain the different drugs I took in a day. In my house, everyone handles their phones with care because if they are not careful, I will pilfer it and sell to get money for drugs; this was the kind life I lived. I have visited allthe 36 states without knowing why I was in any of the states. In fact, I could not explain what took me there. I first got an appointment with the Nigerian Army in 2015, but droppedthe job immediately I passed out from training. I got another appointment with Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and for no reason, I left the job. I was just going up and down until my brother’s wife called me to leave Abuja for Jos to attend a crusade.

Reluctantly, he obeyed; even though the family members had at a taken him to different rehabilitation centres still his life remains the same.

“She promised to send some money for my transport, but without waiting for her to send the money, I gathered everything I had, sold them and moved to Jos. It was not until I got to Polo Field that I knew it was a Chosen crusade that she had invited me to attend. Before the crusade started, I had N3, 000on me, so I bought my normal drugs (tramol) for N1,500 at a place not too far from the crusade ground.

“When I saw people selling aprons, I had the urge of buying, which I did with the remaining N1, 500. And when my brother’s wife saw me in it, she was surprised and praised God. I didn’t know that this was the beginning of something good in my life.

According to Gambo, when he saw the blind see, the deaf and mute hear and talk, his faith increased. So,when Daddy G.O. ministered and made an altar call he joined others to come out; and Daddy G.O.prayed for them. After that encounter everything about his life — smoking and others disappeared; to the extent that smoking now irritates him.

More so, his brothers that would notwant to see him for his bad character nowappreciate him after seeing the radical change in his life.