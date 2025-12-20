Jesus is the way (2)

Jesus does not merely show the way; He is Himself the way. Jesus presents Himself as the “Way” to God, implying that through Him is the only path to reach God. This suggests that following Jesus’ teachings and examples are the route to spiritual enlightenment and salvation. By declaring Himself as the “Truth,” Jesus asserts that His words and teachings are the ultimate reality and reliable source of divine wisdom.

Truth can only be found in the Person and teachings of Jesus. When Jesus refers to Himself as the “life,” He indicates that true life—eternal and spiritually enriched—comes through Him. This part of the statement emphasises the idea of Jesus as a life-giving force, offering spiritual rebirth and eternal life to His followers.

Jesus is the only way because He is the Son of God sent by God from Heaven to save humanity (John 3:16). God, in His love, sent Jesus to redeem mankind from sin and eternal separation. He Is the Only Begotten Son of the Father (John 1:14). Jesus is not just another prophet or teacher, but the very Son of God, uniquely qualified to reconcile us to the Father. He came from heaven and knows the way back (John 6:38). Since Jesus came from God’s presence, He alone has the authority to lead us back to heaven. Jesus did not say He is one of many ways; He boldly declared that He is the ‘only way.’ No onecan grant access to the Father (John 14:6). When Peter preached in Acts 4:12, he affirmed that salvation is found in no one else, but Jesus Christ. Jesus is the only way because He paid the price for our sins. The entrance to heaven requires the removal of sin, and only Jesus’ sacrifice makes that possible. The thief on the cross received salvation in his final moments because he recognised Jesus, as the only way to paradise (Luke 23:42-43).

Jesus is the way because it is only His blood that can cleanse us from our sins. Only the blood of Jesus can wash away sins and make us worthy of Heaven (1 John 1:7). No other religion can provide a sinless sacrifice (Hebrews 9:22). Other religious figures cannot save because they themselves were sinners, but Jesus was sinless. His victory over death guarantees eternal life for all who believe in Him. Through His death and resurrection, He opened the gates of Heaven (1 Corinthians 15:3-4). Jesus is the only way because He is the only Mediator. A mediator is someone who bridges the gap between two parties, and Jesus alone does this between God and humanity. Other religious leaders cannot mediate salvation. Unlike Jesus, figures like Buddha, Muhammad or Confucius never claimed to be the way to Heaven. No one can enter heaven without His approval (Matthew 7:21-23). Many will claim to know God, but only those in Christ will enter Heaven.

Jesus is not only the way, but also the one preparing our eternal home (John 14:2-3). Rejecting Jesus leads to eternal separation (2 Thessalonians 1:8-9). Those who refuse to accept Him will face everlasting destruction. In John 11:25-26, Jesus told Martha that He is the resurrection and the life, proving that only He can grant eternal life.

• Today’s nugget: Jesus offers eternal life. Prayer: Jesus come into my heart. Prayer lines: 08033299824. E mail: [email protected]. Rev. Abel Ukachi Amadi, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria.