Jesus: The reason for the season (2)

The birth of Jesus Christ is great news of great joy. It was not just good news to the shepherds who first heard about His birth, but alsoa good news to all the people of the world. A Saviour has been born! This is the news we are still celebrating 2000 years later in different cultures and parts of the world. Why is the birth of Jesus such good news? It is because a Saviour is born?

A Saviour is someone who saves. Jesus Christ came to save us from our sins and give us hope of eternal life with God in Heaven. If you have ever sinned against God you need a saviour. The angel said to Joseph, “You shall call His name Jesus, for He will save His people from their sins,” (Matthew 1:21). Only God can forgive sins against God. That is why God sent the eternal Son of God into the world, because He is God. That’s why Jesus said: “The Son of Man Has authority on earth to forgive sins.” Therefore, a Saviour was born. The news of Christ’s birth has two great outcomes: “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among those with whom He is pleased!”

The most basic need we have is peace with God. This is foundational to all our pursuits of peace. If we don’t go here, first, all other experiences of peace will be superficial and temporary. Romans 5:1, says: “Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Justified means that God declares you to be just in his sight by imputing to you the righteousness of Jesus. And he does that by your faith in Christ. Not by works. Not by tradition. Not by baptism. Not by church membership. Not by parentage, but by faith alone in Christ. When we believe in Jesus as the Saviour and the Lord and the supreme Treasure of our lives, we are united to Him and God counts His righteousness as ours. We justified by faith and the result is peace with God. God’s anger at us because of our sin is put away. Our rebellion against him is overcome. God adopts us into his family. And from now on all his dealings with us are for our good. He will never be against us. He is our Father, and our Friend. We have peace. We don’t need to be afraid any more.

Good news is the birth of a Saviour, (Luke 2:8-10). Good news is redemption from sin. Good news is a life in Christ. Good news is forgiveness of sin, (2Corinthians 5:17). Good news is justification from past life and becoming the children of God, (John 1:12). Good news is freedom from tyranny of Satan and sin, (Luke 5: 13). Good news is the abiding presence of the Holy Spirit in us, (Acts 1:8). Good news is freedom from fear, (Luke 12: 22). Good news is trust and confidence that we will live with God in eternity, (John 10:10). Good news is the provision of a mediator between God and man, (Hebrews 9:15). Good news is that Jesus came to reveal the Father to us so that we can have a personal relationship with God, (John 1:18). Good news is that Jesus came to reveal the glory of God, we can gaze at His glory and our lives are transformed.

• Today’s nugget: Good news is the birth of a Saviour. Prayer: Jesus come into my heart and save me. Prayer lines: 08033299824. E-mail: [email protected]. Rev. Abel UkachiAmadi, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria.